Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League as they make the trip to their cross-town rivals for matchday five and a London derby.

Chelsea are currently unbeaten on the season and will look to continue their momentum against their rivals.

Tottenham will have an uphill battle to face against the Blues as they lost their last league outing against Crystal Palace.

Recent Form

Chelsea are unbeaten in the 2021/22 campaign so far and just secured their first victory in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Their 1-0 victory over Zenit at Stamford Bridge began their title defence, but the Blues looked sluggish in the effort.

Tottenham on the other hand dropped their most Premier League match against Crystal Palace 3-0. Prior to Palace, Spurs secured three consecutive Premier League victories against Wolves, Watford, and Manchester City.

Team News

N'Golo Kante will return for the Blues from an ankle problem, but Tuchel will still be without Christian Pulisic who continues to recovery from an ankle injury also.

"Christian Pulisic is in individual training and trying to come back as fast as possible to team training," said Tuchel. "He will not be in the squad. N’Golo is back in full shape and ready to play."

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Both Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell received minutes in the game against Zenit, so it is possible they could play a larger role on Sunday as manager Tuchel could look to rotate the squad after a midweek match.

Tottenham will be without three key players on Sunday. Japhet Tanganga picked up a red card against Crystal Palace last week, Eric Dier picked up an injury in the same match, and Cristian Romero is also out due to injury.

They are also sweating over the fitness of duo Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura. Nuno could also be without Heung-min Son for the London derby.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Prediction

Chelsea have really rounded into form to start the new campaign and have been relentless in their last five matches. Romelu Lukaku's form is something that can be depended on and now that the Blues have a true striker up top, they have become a true force in the league.

Tottenham has had a surprising, if not impressive, start to the season. Their first three league victories mean they have the capability to compete. Their confidence has likely come down some after taking a 3-0 loss to Palace, but they could still surprise.

However, Chelsea should once again prove that their wealth of talent will overwhelm the competition and Tottenham will be their latest victim.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Chelsea

