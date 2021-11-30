Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Preview: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Vicarage Road.

The league leaders make the short trip in midweek to visit Claudio Ranieri's Hornets, who will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the weekend against Leicester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side's gap at the top was reduced to one point following Sunday's draw against Manchester United and they'll be keen to put their frustrations in front of goal to bed with a rampant display on Wednesday.

imago1008331252h

Recent form

Watford have two wins from their last five league outings. They thumped Manchester United 4-1 in their previous home game, which proved to be the end of the road for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. 

A win over the Blues will drag them further away from the relegation zone as they currently sit four points above the bottom three. 

imago1007323036h

Meanwhile for Chelsea they are unbeaten in ten games in all competitions. A 1-1 draw to Manchester United last time out was incredibly frustrating for Tuchel and co, failing to convert their dominance into three points. 

Team news

Ismaïla Sarr is set to miss Watford's clash against Chelsea due to a knee ligament injury which will keep him out for the remainder of the year.

imago1007678666h

Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring), Ben Foster (groin), Ken Sema (knee) are all unavailable. Adam Masina is expected to be fit.

While Emmanuel Dennis and Juraj Kucka are both doubts.

Tuchel has ruled Ben Chilwell (ACL), N'Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) out of the clash

Chelsea's fitness problems continue as Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner are all doubts and late decisions will be made on the trio's involvement on Wednesday night.

Prediction

Both sides have injury problems, lot of them. Chelsea are top, Watford are in a relegation battle. For the Blues, it will once again be a case of putting the chances, when they come, away on Wednesday night.

imago1008270965h

The hosts have nothing to lose, nothing to prove, but everything to gain. Chelsea have to be alert, avoid errors like Sunday that cost them all three points.

Despite not being half way through the season yet, Manchester City and Liverpool are free-scoring, breathing down Chelsea's necks, and more dropped points will no doubt see Tuchel's men slip down the table. Now is not the time for sub-par results.

Prediction: Watford 0-1 Chelsea 

imago1001087165h
