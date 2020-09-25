Preview: West Brom vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday evening looking to build on the confidence gained from a 6-0 win over Barnsley.

The Blues were defeated in their last Premier League outing against Liverpool, and will be looking to redeem themselves, with several new summer additions now pushing to start after returning to fitness in recent days.

Slaven Bilic's Baggies have struggled so far at the start of the campaign, failing to take any points from their opening two fixtures, and will be looking to try and cause an upset on their home turf against Frank Lampard's men.

----------

Recent Form:

West Brom - DLWLD

Bilic's men have struggled since the restart of competitive football, having lost both of their opening Premier League fixtures, and crashing out of the Carabao Cup against Championship outfit Brentford, but will need to show more than just positive glimpses that they have been showing in recent weeks to turn them into results.

Chelsea - WLWDL

Lampard's men have had a mixed run as of late, with a dissapointing defeat to Liverpool in between two solid victories over Brighton and Barnsley, but have had many injury issues to deal with throughout the busy restart to the campaign.

With Kai Havertz netting a hat-trick on Wednesday night, Chelsea are receiving a welcome boost of new additions returning at the right time, with Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz all liking to feature in the clash at the Hawthorns.

The Blues will be looking to extend their superb away form from the previous campaign, and try to build more consistency as the campaign has returned into full swing and results will be crucial, if Lampard's side want to maintain a title challenge with Liverpool and Manchester City starting well.

----------

Head-to-Head:

West Brom vs Chelsea- Last Five 13th January 2016- Chelsea 2-2 West Brom 11th December 2016- Chelsea 1-0 West Brom 12th May 2017- West Brom 1-0 Chelsea 18th November 2017- West Brom 0-4 Chelsea 12th February 2018- Chelsea 3-0 West Brom

----------

Team News:

Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva are available for the clash at the Hawthorns after coming through unscathed against Barnsley, but new signing Edouard Mendy will not feature on Saturday evening.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech remain unavailable as they continue their rehabilitation from injuries, while Billy Gilmour remains a long term absentee.

West Brom have no new injury scares ahead of the clash against Chelsea, but Ahmed Hegazi is now back in training after a hamstring injury and could feature.

----------

Prediction:

Chelsea will be lifted by the emphatic victory midweek against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, with Havertz showing sparkling form and other new additions Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva gaining some much needed game time.

In addition to potential returns for Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, Lampard will be looking for another key victory to begin to establish some much needed consistency in the early stages of the Premier League campaign against teams in the bottom half of the table.

West Brom have been blown away by the quality of the Premier League so far this season, and despite showing some extremely spirited performances in their previous outings, may struggle against the star quality of their west-London opponents.

Prediction: West Brom 1-3 Chelsea

----------

