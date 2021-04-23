Preview: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday evening in a crucial clash in the race for European qualification next season.

The Blues are in desperate need of three points after a lacklustre draw to Brighton last time out, and will need to improve their record in east London from previous years.

Meanwhile the Hammers are coming into the fixture on the back of a deflating defeat to Newcastle last time out, but will look to cause another stirring shock to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

Recent Form

Chelsea - DWLWW

Thomas Tuchel's side are in a good vein of form at the moment with three victories in their last five matches including Manchester City and Porto. However they will want to eradicate any slip-ups ahead of the final weeks of the season, after already dropping points to Brighton and West Brom in recent weeks.

With a European semi-final against Real Madrid to follow during the week, the Blues must ensure that they are performing to their very highest level to gain two positive and important results in their progression of this season.

Players such as Mason Mount and Kai Havertz will need to stand up in the match against West Ham who will no doubt be resolute and organised on their home turf.

West Ham - LWWDL

David Moyes' side have dropped off the high levels they have been accustomed to displaying with just two wins in their last five. However they have performed well on several occasions, but have had issues holding a lead such as dropped points against Arsenal and Leicester nearly completing a comeback.

Head-to-Head

West Ham vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 23rd September 2018- West Ham 0-0 Chelsea 8th April 2019- Chelsea 2-0 West Ham 30th November 2019- Chelsea 0-1 West Ham 1st July 2020- West Ham 3-2 Chelsea 21st December 2020- Chelsea 3-0 West Ham

Team News

West Ham will have Jesse Lingard available. David Moyes confirmed he only suffered from cramp and is ready for selection.

Declan Rice is out for the hosts, while Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell are in contention.

Chelsea will have a fully fit squad for the trip across London, other than Mateo Kovacic who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Prediction

Chelsea desperately need a vital three points at the London Stadium to leapfrog West Ham, but are in a good place to do so having seen a real resurgence under Thomas Tuchel so far.

With the Blues having a poor recent record in east London, they will know that a much improved display is needed against a very strong Hammers side this season under David Moyes to leapfrog their opponents and jump into the top four at a crucial time approaching the final stages of the season.

West Ham have huge ambitions of realising their hopes of getting into the top four, and have a real opportunity to do so on their own patch with additional rest.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

