Preview: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday evening to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

They’re in a rich vein of form having won all three of their games since the restart, most recently booking their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 victory against Leicester City on Sunday courtesy of Ross Barkley’s second-half strike.

Meanwhile for David Moyes’ side, they are without a win in three and have lost their opening two games since the restart, both by a scoreline of 2-0 which leaves them in a relegation battle at the bottom end of the Premier League.

----------

Recent Form - Premier League:

West Ham United - LLLWL

Chelsea - WWWDW

The last time the two sides met was back at the end of November at Stamford Bridge which saw the Hammers claim a shock 1-0 win in West London. Aaron Cresswell’s low strike into the bottom corner three minutes into the second-half was enough for then Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

----------

Team News

The hosts will be without Robert Snodgrass who is unavailable due to a back injury, while Sebastien Haller is expected to miss out through a hip problem.

Christian Pulisic is a slight doubt for Wednesday’s match after coming off in the win against Leicester City with a calf injury which Lampard hopes isn’t too serious. Andreas Christensen is also a doubt after missing Sunday with a hip injury.

Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in contention to make the matchday squad as they look to rebuild their match fitness after picking up injuries in the build-up to the restart.

----------

Head-to-Head

9th December 2017 - West Ham United 1-0 Chelsea

8th April 2018 - Chelsea 1-1 West Ham United

23rd September 2018 - West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea

8th April 2019 - Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United

30th November 2019 - Chelsea 0-1 West Ham United

----------

Prediction

West Ham are fighting for their lives down at the bottom of the league and they’ll be desperate to even clinch a draw on Wednesday. David Moyes will see this game as a free hit for his side with Norwich City, Watford and Aston Villa all still to play in their final league outings this season.

For Lampard’s side they were below par on Sunday at Leicester but got the job done which will them confidence and are now gaining real momentum when it really counts.

A clean sheet was kept which would’ve been a confidence booster for the Blues’ defence and Wednesday could see an in-form Christian Pulisic, if fit, sweep West Ham off of their feet.

Prediction: West Ham 1-3 Chelsea

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube