Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Preview: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday evening to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

They’re in a rich vein of form having won all three of their games since the restart, most recently booking their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 victory against Leicester City on Sunday courtesy of Ross Barkley’s second-half strike.

Meanwhile for David Moyes’ side, they are without a win in three and have lost their opening two games since the restart, both by a scoreline of 2-0 which leaves them in a relegation battle at the bottom end of the Premier League.

----------

Recent Form - Premier League:

West Ham United - LLLWL

Chelsea - WWWDW

The last time the two sides met was back at the end of November at Stamford Bridge which saw the Hammers claim a shock 1-0 win in West London. Aaron Cresswell’s low strike into the bottom corner three minutes into the second-half was enough for then Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

chelsea-fc-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (1)
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

----------

Team News

The hosts will be without Robert Snodgrass who is unavailable due to a back injury, while Sebastien Haller is expected to miss out through a hip problem.

Christian Pulisic is a slight doubt for Wednesday’s match after coming off in the win against Leicester City with a calf injury which Lampard hopes isn’t too serious. Andreas Christensen is also a doubt after missing Sunday with a hip injury.

Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in contention to make the matchday squad as they look to rebuild their match fitness after picking up injuries in the build-up to the restart.

----------

Head-to-Head

9th December 2017 - West Ham United 1-0 Chelsea

8th April 2018 - Chelsea 1-1 West Ham United

23rd September 2018 - West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea

8th April 2019 - Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United

30th November 2019 - Chelsea 0-1 West Ham United

----------

Prediction

West Ham are fighting for their lives down at the bottom of the league and they’ll be desperate to even clinch a draw on Wednesday. David Moyes will see this game as a free hit for his side with Norwich City, Watford and Aston Villa all still to play in their final league outings this season.

For Lampard’s side they were below par on Sunday at Leicester but got the job done which will them confidence and are now gaining real momentum when it really counts.

A clean sheet was kept which would’ve been a confidence booster for the Blues’ defence and Wednesday could see an in-form Christian Pulisic, if fit, sweep West Ham off of their feet.

Prediction: West Ham 1-3 Chelsea

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Erik ten Hag: Ajax are ready to lose Chelsea target Nicolas Tagliafico this summer

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has admitted left-back Nicolas Tagliafico could leave this summer due to his age amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech sends emotional Ajax farewell message ahead of Chelsea switch

Hakim Ziyech has sent an emotional message to Ajax and their supporters with the Moroccan's exit imminent.

Matt Debono

Spotted: Chelsea's new 2020/21 home shirt seen at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will enter their new partnership with telecommunications company Three on Wednesday as they will become the club's new shirt sponsor.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner explains how Frank Lampard influenced his decision to join Chelsea

Timo Werner has revealed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard expressed how much he wanted him and made him feel valued when the two parties were in transfer discussions.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner reveals why he decided to make Chelsea switch from RB Leipzig

Timo Werner has revealed he opted to join Chelsea because he was offered the best package for himself, his game and his career.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley sends Chelsea into FA Cup semi-finals after 1-0 win against Leicester City

Chelsea booked their spot in the last-four of the Emirates FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 win victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard backs Chelsea youngsters despite half-time substitutions

Frank Lampard defended Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour after their substitutions at half time during the 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Ross Barkley: Chelsea below par, getting into semi-final was most important thing

Ross Barkley concedes Chelsea were below their normal standards in their 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard admits he could've made up to nine changes at half-time against Leicester City

Frank Lampard admits his substitutions against Leicester City changed the game and conceded that he could've made nine changes at the break.

Matt Debono