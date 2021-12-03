Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Preview: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:

Chelsea make the trip across the capital to face West Ham on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side lead the way in the league on 33 points, while West Ham sit in the Champions League places in fourth spot nine points behind the Blues.

Injury hit Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions. West Ham haven't won any of their last three league encounters. 

Recent form

West Ham are without a win in three. They lost consecutive away games to Wolves and Manchester City, before returning home to claim a 1-1 draw as they were denied all three points on Wednesday night following Neal Maupay's last-minute equaliser for Brighton. 

imago1008392771h

For Chelsea, they scraped past Watford to earn a 2-1 win to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games. They've enjoyed their travels this term, convincingly beating Newcastle United and Leicester City both 3-0 away from home in recent games. 

Team news

West Ham have a near fully fit squad for Moyes to select from for the London derby. Angelo Ogbonna remains out but Aaron Cresswell could be in contention after returning to training.

"Aaron Cresswell is back in training," revealed Moyes in his pre-match press conference. "He’s done a bit of light training so we’ll take a look at that. Otherwise we’re okay, other than Angelo Ogbonna being out with his cruciate. In the main, we’ve got everybody fit though."

For the Blues, they will be without quartet Ben Chilwell (ACL), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), N'Golo Kante (knee) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring)

imago1008270965h

But Tuchel did offer positive news ahead of the game, confirming Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner would all be available for selection.

Prediction

Chelsea proved against Watford they could win even when they weren't at their best. They were punished for an error against Manchester United, but the return of several key players will be a huge boost for the Blues.

imago1008383987h (1)

Both sides played on Wednesday night, giving them the same amount of preparation time for the derby. 

The games are coming thick and fast and Chelsea will be hoping to make it two wins from two in December. 

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

imago0048869977h
