Preview: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Molineux to take on Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday evening looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Everton on Saturday.

The Blues looked unconvincing in a 1-0 loss to Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees at Goodison Park, with injuries proving a real issue in the attacking third.

Meanwhile, Wolves lost to Aston Villa at the weekend and will also be keen to bounce back on their own patch.

----------

Recent Form

Wolves - LLWDL

The Wanderers are in mixed form with just one victory against strugglers Arsenal in their last five matches, so need to turn around their form to avoid a sharp slide down the table, but are capable of securing a victory over the Blues on Tuesday.

Chelsea - LDWWD

The Blues form has declined over their last couple of fixtures with two lacklustre results against Krasnodar and Everton.

Saturday brought a disappointing display both defensively but particularly at the top end of the pitch, where Chelsea seemed to lack creativity without Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi as a result of injury.

However, Frank Lampard's side must remain positive in order to try and stay with the leading pack in the Premier League title chase, with Tottenham and Liverpool both dropping points at the weekend.

Christian Pulisic may be back fit so could provide a timely boost for the Blues, who appeared to severely lack width during attacks, but unlike the fixture at the weekend they will need to bury any big chances on Tuesday to overcome a typically strong Wolves outfit.

----------

Head-to-Head

Last Five- Wolves vs Chelsea | All Competitions 18th February 2017- Wolves 0-2 Chelsea 5th December 2018- Wolves 2-1 Chelsea 10th March 2019- Chelsea 1-1 Wolves 14th September 2019- Wolves 2-5 Chelsea 26th July 2020- Chelsea 2-0 Wolves

----------

Team News

Christian Pulisic is back in the squad to face Wolves after missing Saturday's trip to Everton with discomfort to his hamstring.

However the Blues will remain without Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech as both continue their recovery from hamstring issues.

Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Wolves will be without star striker Raul Jimenez after fracturing his skull against Arsenal, while Joao Moutinho will miss the clash due to suspension after picking up a dismissal on Saturday.

----------

Prediction

The Blues need to bounce back after a couple of lacklustre displays over the course of the last week, and Lampard will know that they can take advantage of other matches this week should they gain three points at the Molineux.

However Chelsea will need to drastically improve against another tricky opponent in Wolves who are always extremely solid under Nuno Espirito Santo.

With the news Christian Pulisic may be fit for the clash, Chelsea may gain an attacking spark to get over the line and gain all three points.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Chelsea

----------

