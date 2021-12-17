Preview: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Molineux on Sunday afternoon to face Wolves in the Premier League.

It's the final league encounter for both sides before Christmas and they'll both be wanting to give their fans the perfect festive gift.

Thomas Tuchel and Bruno Lage will be hoping for more fortune in front of goal with both struggling to convert chances at the front end of the pitch.

Recent form

Wolves are struggling to score goals. Two goals scored in their previous seven games has seen them just win two games in that period, drawing two and losing the other three.

They come into this festive game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away win to Brighton on Wednesday night, courtesy of Roman Saiss' goal on the stroke of half-time.

Chelsea haven't kept a clean sheet in their last six games, a concerning statistic for Tuchel, which saw the Blues settle for a 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday.

They have conceded 11 goals in their last six outings in all competitions, falling to third in the Premier League table, and now four points adrift of Manchester City in first place.

Team news

Yerson Mosquero and Fabio Silva returned positive lateral flow tests for the hosts and are now awaiting their PCR results, making them unavailable for the weekend.

Raul Jimenez will be available following suspension after his red card against Manchester City.

Chelsea have mounting selection concerns for Sunday's clash. Ben Chilwell (ACL + Covid), Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi will all be absent due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Kai Havertz is expected to return following illness, while Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante could start due to the midfield selection crisis. This comes after Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were named as doubts by Tuchel due to sustaining pain injuries against Everton.

Prediction

Chelsea have many problems to sort out right now. Team selection, mentality within the squad and the performances on the pitch. The latter two haven't been good enough in recent weeks, a reflection of the results and clean sheet record which has seen the Blues not keep one in their last six matches.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic returning, although not in the time frame Tuchel would have probably liked, will be a massive boost for the visitors, but Chelsea need to get their shooting boots back on.

Too many chances have been squandered in recent games and they have been punished. Kai Havertz could return to the side from illness, and Mason Mount will be the likely man to push the visitors to all three points if they are to come out on top in the final league game before Christmas.

Prediction: Wolves 0-1 Chelsea

