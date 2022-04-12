Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Spain for the second leg clash with it all to do, hoping for a Madrid miracle after a 3-1 first leg win put Carlo Ancelotti's men in a commanding position to progress into the semi finals.

The current holders are down, but not out, so will need an emphatic comeback to claim a famous night at the Bernabeu to send them one step closer to retaining their European crown. It's now or ever.

imago1011175855h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Real Madrid versus Chelsea on Tuesday 12 April:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010847568h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Matt Debono1 minute ago
imago1011111429h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Real Madrid - Four Out and Cesar Azpilicueta Returns

By Rob Calcutt2 minutes ago
imago1011110779h
News

Full Real Madrid Team News & Predicted XI Ahead of Chelsea Clash in Champions League

By Nick Emms2 minutes ago
imago1011098070h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea, Manchester United & PSG Lead Race for Benfica's Darwin Nunez

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1011116487h
News

Revealed: Thibaut Courtois Suggested Swapping Ends for Real Madrid vs ChelseaRevealed: Thibaut Courtois Suggested Swapping Ends for Real Madrid vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011209847h
News

Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Was Close to Signing for Real Madrid Before Chelsea Move

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011175855h
News

Five Chelsea Players Named in Premier League Team of the Week Following Southampton Thrashing

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011111669h
News

'Deserve All Our Respect' - Carlo Ancelotti Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg

By Rob Calcutt13 hours ago