Real Madrid vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Spain for the second leg clash with it all to do, hoping for a Madrid miracle after a 3-1 first leg win put Carlo Ancelotti's men in a commanding position to progress into the semi finals.

The current holders are down, but not out, so will need an emphatic comeback to claim a famous night at the Bernabeu to send them one step closer to retaining their European crown. It's now or ever.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Real Madrid versus Chelsea on Tuesday 12 April:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra.

