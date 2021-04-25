NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the first-leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. 

Thomas Tuchel's side reached the last four for the first time since 2014 after a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Real Madrid versus Chelsea on Tuesday 27 April:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Champions League clash live on Paramount+.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Full list of officials here.

