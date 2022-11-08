'Really Frustrating' - Trevoh Chalobah On Arsenal Loss

Chelsea suffered a disappointing loss over the weekend, dropping points to London rival Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Here are Trevoh Chalobah's thoughts on his side's performance and the result.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The English defender first discussed his side's frustration with the result, particularly how they conceded the winner.

'We’re disappointed to lose the game, especially when we came into it on the back of a very good result and performance in the UCL in the week.'

'Coming into the game, all the boys were in a confident mood so to concede off a set-piece is a killer for us and we’re really frustrated to lose a goal in that way.'

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chalobah finished by once again detailing his frustration with how the match went, something that was echoed by many of his teammates.

'There are never any easy games at this level, you can get punished easily and a set-piece has cost us. I didn’t think there were too many chances in the game and we’ve just switched off at a set-piece... really frustrating.'

Chelsea must not dwell on this result and will be looking to finish strong before the upcoming World Cup break.

Read More Chelsea Stories