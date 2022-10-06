Reece James On Scoring In Last Nights Champions League Win Over AC Milan

Chelsea looks to be back to winning ways after an impressive 3-0 victory against AC Milan. Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James sealed the three points for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter's first win in the Champions League has helped the Blues to move up to second place in Group E, sitting on four points after losing their opening game to Dinamo Zagreb and drawing to RB Salzburg.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea had a load of positives to take out from their performance last night with one being how key James is to this team after another outstanding performance.

Speaking with Chelsea FC, James spoke about his brilliant goal and how he can help the team.

"I love scoring at that end and going to that corner! I’ve been here since I was young and I love playing for the club. I try to help the team when I can get forward and thankfully I was able to do that and I scored.

I know that if I get into the right position I have the quality to provide either goals or assists, but I don’t think too much about scoring or assisting, I just play the game and hope for the best.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

I helped the team in this game and it’s a great feeling, but there were 10 of us out there on the pitch as well as me and that was a great team performance.

We stuck together and it was a good team performance, it wasn’t individuals. We’re always there together and did it as a group."



Chelsea now turns their attention to Saturday when they return back to Stamford Bridge to face Wolves in the Premier League.

