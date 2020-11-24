Rennes 1-2 Chelsea: Last-gasp Giroud header sends Blues into Champions League knockouts

Olivier Giroud scored a last-gasp goal to secure Chelsea a 2-1 win against Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Roazhon Park.

Frank Lampard's side qualify for the knockouts in France and extend their unbeaten run to ten games.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Chelsea the lead in the 22nd minute after slotting it under Alfred Gomis,

Serhou Guirassy levelled for the hosts in the 85th minute with a bullet header.

Olivier Giroud scored a last-gasp minute goal to secure Chelsea qualification.

Timo Werner missed a sitter inside four minutes from yards out as Callum Hudson-Odoi fizzed a ball across the box, but the German could only fire well over from close range. A chance harder to miss than score.

But Callum Hudson-Odoi was the one to put Chelsea ahead in France. In the 22nd minute, Mason Mount did his defensive duties and collected the ball in his own half and picked out Hudson-Odoi in behind with a phenomenal pass and the 20-year-old slotting under Alred Gomis.

Mount nearly turned from provider to goalscorer seven minutes later as Ben Chilwell cut it back to the midfielder from close range, but Gomis made an outstanding save to parry his effort away.

Rennes came back into the game in the final 15 minutes of the first-half. Jeremy Doku put in a dangerous cross which saw Kurt Zouma block the initial, then James Lea-Siliki fired the rebound over at the back post.

Chilwell showed signs of sloppiness towards half-time and Thiago Silva got him out of trouble after he played a blind backwards pass straight into the feet of Serhou Guirassy, but Silva came across to avert the danger.

Rennes had an excellent chance to level in first-half stoppage time when they had a free-kick on the edge of the box, but Cesar Azpilicueta headed it away.

Werner thought he had Chelsea's second two minutes into the second-half after he headed Azpilicueta's cross Gomis, but the flag was raised for offside to deny the German.

In the 64th minute, Chelsea had a strong claim for a penalty after Abraham was pulled down by Gerzino Nyamsi, but the referee gave a foul against the Blues forward and VAR didn't intervene.

Abraham and Mount were replaced in the 68th minute for some much-needed rest as N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud replaced the English duo.

Mendy was called into action in the 74th minute when he saved Nyamsi's powerful header after keeping Guirassy out initially at the near post.

Lampard made more changes as he looked to rotate with Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz replacing goalscorer Hudson-Odoi and Mateo Kovacic.

But Rennes pressure on the Blues was too much for Lampard's side in the 85th minute. Guirassy jumped highest from the corner and headed past Mendy to draw the hosts level.

Chilwell had a chance to instantly restore the Blues' lead after he met Ziyech's free-kick, but he could only head his effort straight at Gomis.

But substitute Giroud won the game and handed Chelsea qualification in the 90th minute after he headed in Timo Werner's initial effort which was saved by Gomis.

