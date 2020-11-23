SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Rennes vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea travel to France to face Rennes in matchday four of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Roazhon Park.

Frank Lampard's side are currently sitting top of Group E, level on points with Sevilla, and are yet to be beaten. While Rennes are at the bottom of the group, picking up just one point in their opening three matches.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Rennes versus Chelsea on Tuesday 24 November:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:55 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:55 EST

Pacific time: 09:55 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 3 and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.

----------

Referee: Björn Kuipers

Full list of officials here.

----------

Who do you think will come out on top in France - Rennes or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

Ben Davies

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to kick off where they left off prior to the international break when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes Chelsea title admission

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea will become title challengers over the next few years.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard hoping to have Kai Havertz available for Rennes clash

Frank Lampard is hopeful that Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz will travel to France for their Champions League clash against Rennes on Tuesday.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League on Tuesday 24 November and it will be refereed by Björn Kuipers at Roazhon Park.

Matt Debono

Terry opens up on Ricardo Carvalho partnership & 15 goals against record

John Terry has opened up on his relationship with ex-Chelsea teammate Ricardo Carvalho.

Matt Debono

John Terry hails influence of Thiago Silva's arrival on Chelsea squad

Former Chelsea captain John Terry believes the signing of Thiago Silva is a smart one.

Matt Debono

'Change of mentality at Chelsea this season,' says Mason Mount

Mason Mount has labelled Chelsea's 2-0 win against Newcastle United as 'massive' as the Blues extended their unbeaten run.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Antonio Rudiger's return to Chelsea side

Antonio Rudiger returned to the Chelsea side to make his first Premier League appearance of the season during their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises N'Golo Kante's 'really high' performance levels

Frank Lampard has thrown praise on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante following their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Matt Debono