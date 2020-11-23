Rennes vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea travel to France to face Rennes in matchday four of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Roazhon Park.

Frank Lampard's side are currently sitting top of Group E, level on points with Sevilla, and are yet to be beaten. While Rennes are at the bottom of the group, picking up just one point in their opening three matches.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Rennes versus Chelsea on Tuesday 24 November:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:55 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:55 EST

Pacific time: 09:55 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 3 and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.

Referee: Björn Kuipers

