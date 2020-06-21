Absolute Chelsea
Report: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea came from behind to claim all three points against Aston Villa courtesy of second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

Dean Smith's Aston Villa side took the lead just before half-time against the run of play through Kortney Hause, but Frank Lampard's side headed back to west London with the victory.

fbl-eng-pr-aston-villa-chelsea (16)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned to the Chelsea side following an Achilles injury which has seen him sidelined since played May 2019.

It was the visitors who controlled all of the first-half, both the ball and creation of chances. 

Mason Mount went close with a well hit left-footed struck but Nyland matched it with a fine save to deny the 22-year-old. 

fbl-eng-pr-aston-villa-chelsea (17)

Loftus-Cheek was inches away from meeting a Mount cross at the back stick, but it was Villa who took the lead against the run of play. 

Douglas Luiz was teed up by Jack Grealish and whipped it to the back post and despite Kepa making an initial save, Kortney Hause was there to strike the rebound into the back of the net two minutes before the break. 

Frank Lampard had seen enough ten minutes into the second-half and brought Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley on. 

Five minutes later on the hour mark Christian Pulisic found himself free at the back post from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross and guided his effort into the the roof of the net to level the scores. An instant impact from the 21-year-old.

But Chelsea weren't done there. They wanted more and smelt blood. Three minutes later in the 63rd minute, Cesar Azpilicueta bagged his second assist as Olivier Giroud put the Blues ahead. A right-footed strike, which deflected on the way through, found its way past Nyland to give the visitors the lead for the first time in the game.

Tammy Abraham came on against his former side for the final ten minutes. 

Chelsea held on and took advantage of results elsewhere in the Premier League and are now five points ahead of Manchester United in fifth place. 

----------

