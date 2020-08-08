Absolute Chelsea
Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea: Blues' last-16 exit from Champions League confirmed

Matt Debono

Chelsea exit from the Champions League in the round of 16 was confirmed after they were beaten 4-1 by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night. 

After taking a 3-0 first-leg lead, Hansi Flick's side cruised their way into the last-eight in Lisbon, which brings the Blues' 2019/20 campaign to an end.

A penalty from Robert Lewandowski and a low Ivan Perisic strike in the first-half sent Bayern on their way to the quarter-finals, as Tammy Abraham netted from close range just before half-time.

Corentin Tolisso added another from close range after coming on from the bench, and Lewandowski powered a header low to seal the tie off with seven minutes to go.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-chelsea-fc-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (29)

----------

Chelsea already had a mammoth task on their hands at the Allianz and Bayern took an early lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Robert Lewandowski was initially adjudged to be offside after Willy Caballero clattered the striker to the floor inside the box, but after a VAR check, the hosts were awarded a penalty. He cooly converted into the right-hand corner to put them ahead. 

Thomas Muller nearly doubled the lead four minutes later but he couldn't keep his right-footed effort down from the edge of the box. 

But ten minutes later Ivan Perisic did make it 2-0 to Hansi Flick's side as he calmly slotted underneath Caballero as Lewandowski squared it across to the right-hand side after Mateo Kovacic was dispossessed in the midfield. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi thought he had halved the deficit in the 28th minute as he found the bottom corner from outside the area but VAR ruled the teenager's effort out after Tammy Abraham was found to be in an offside position in the build up. 

It was Abraham though who did pull a goal back for Lampard's men just before half-time in the 44th minute as he tapped in from close range after Manuel Neuer spilled Emerson Palmieri's low cross. 

Ee7GjQNXsAQVlNS

Mason Mount had a good chance inside the opening minutes in the second-half as he was played in behind but he could only strike his left-footed effort low into the hands of Neuer. 

Kurt Zouma made a tremendous block in the 53rd minute to deny Alphonso Davies to ensure the hosts didn't restore their two goal lead. 

Muller should've made it 3-1 as Davies' cross fell into path inside the box but he could only hit the ball into the floor and over the bar.

Jerome Boateng was forced off just after the hour mark as he picked up a hamstring problem early on in the second-half, and was replaced by Niklas Sule. 

Substitute Corentin Tolisso extended the advantage for Bayern as he volleyed home from close range from a Lewandowski cross. 

Lewandowski sealed the tie up for Bayern as Odriozola found the Polish international in the box and he powered his header into the bottom corner. 

Flick's side will head to Lisbon for the straight knockout tournament as the 2019/20 season comes to its end.

Meanwhile for Lampard's side, the European campaign is over and the focus now shifts to preparing for the new season which is just five weeks ago.

----------

