Chelsea 2-0 Wolves: Blues secure 2020/21 Champions League football through goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud

Matt Debono

Chelsea secured a top-four spot on the final day of the season after beating Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The race for the top-four went to the wire but Frank Lampard's side completed the job and finish fourth in Lampard's first season in charge. 

Mason Mount puts the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time with an excellent free-kick, and three minutes later at the end of the first-half, he turned provider as Olivier Giroud doubled the lead.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (6)

----------

It was a cagey start at Stamford Bridge from both sides as the Blues dominated possession and the first chance of the game came after 39 minutes. 

Mount and Giroud linked us as the midfielder found the Frenchman in the box with a cross from the right-hand side but he could over steer his header over the bar.

But in the first minute of added time in the first-half, Marcos Alonso was adjudged to be fouled on the edge of the box. Mount stepped up and put Chelsea ahead as he bent his free-kick over the wall into the corner past Rui Patricio. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (5)

Three minutes later at the end of the half, Frank Lampard's side doubled their advantage and settled the nerves as Mount turned provider to Giroud. He fed the forward through and he rounded Patricio and fired home to make it 2-0, to all but secure a top-four spot. 

Diogo Jota called Willy Caballero into action in the 57th minute as he struck an effort goalwards from the edge of the area, but the Argentine got down low to collect. 

The second-half saw little goalmouth action as the Blues held out for the three points, a clean sheet to finish the season out on a high. 

Following Manchester United's win against Leicester City, Chelsea finish the 2019/20 season in fourth place. 

----------

