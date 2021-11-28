Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Confident on Double Contract Renewal for Azpilicueta & Silva

Author:

Chelsea are confident of securing contract renewals for Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta, according to reports.

The defender's contracts both run out at the end of the current campaign and as things stand they would be free to talk to other clubs from January.

However, as per 90min, the Blues are confident of renewing terms for both players, who are seen as a key part of Thomas Tuchel's defence.

imago1006761242h

Silva has in particularly impressed even more this season, showing no signs of slowing down despite turning 37 this season.

His fantastic performance against Juventus saw the Brazilian prove his worth, making an impressive goal-line clearance to keep the score at 1-0 to Chelsea before they went on to triumph emphatically.

Read More

imago1008270779h

Azpilicueta, on the other hand, has found himself out of the team in recent weeks as Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen have been chosen for the right-sided role in the defence, with Reece James' fine form solidifying his role at wing-back.

However, the Chelsea captain is still very much part of Tuchel's plans and is thought to be the most easy to negotiate an extension for as he is in love with the Blues.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are also out of contract in the summer, with Chelsea knowing they must make a decision on their future's sooner rather than later.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006761237h (1)
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea Confident on Double Contract Renewal for Azpilicueta & Silva

45 seconds ago
imago1008213184h
News

Mason Mount: Chelsea Want to Win Big Things After Champions League Triumph

30 minutes ago
imago1007849194h
News

Chelsea's Mason Mount Praises 'Top-Class' Manchester United Ahead of Premier League Clash

1 hour ago
imago0047246863h
News

Jody Morris Praises Chelsea's 'Top Keeper' Edouard Mendy

4 hours ago
imago1008116737h
News

Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Havertz, Lukaku: The Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Man United Clash

4 hours ago
imago1007477225h
News

Mason Mount: What 'Brilliant' Thomas Tuchel Brings to Chelsea Squad

11 hours ago
imago0047246863h
News

Jody Morris Wants to Land 'Dream' Job and Manage Chelsea One Day

12 hours ago
imago1002915333h
News

'A Humble Team' - Mason Mount Outlines Togetherness in Chelsea Squad

12 hours ago