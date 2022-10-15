Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Hopeful Mason Mount Will Be Involved Against Aston Villa

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are hopeful Mason Mount will be involved tomorrow against Aston Villa.

Mason Mount is set to have a scan on a thigh injury he suffered, but the club are still hopeful the player will be involved tomorrow against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The injury is not thought to be serious, and is more precautionary than anything else at the moment. It is thought to have happened in the game against AC Milan, and the club do not want to take a chance if it can develop further.

It comes after Mount was hitting good form for club and country.

Chelsea are hopeful Mason Mount can start tomorrow.

Chelsea could do without another injury, after adding Reece James and Wesley Fofana to their injury list within the space of a week, and N'Golo Kante also having a setback on his way to recovery.

Mount performed close to being back to his best in both games against AC Milan, and on form will be an important part of Graham Potter's set up going forward. 

Conor Gallagher for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Conor Gallagher may start if Mason Mount can't.

If Mount is not cleared to play, Conor Gallagher will be expected to fill the void in midfield, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek expected to play right wing-back in the absence of Reece James.

A tough test awaits for Chelsea.

