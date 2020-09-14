Chelsea kicked off the new campaign with a 3-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Jorginho scored Chelsea's first goal of the new season from the penalty spot after Timo Werner was brought down by Maty Ryan.

Brighton levelled in the 54th minute through Trossard, but it was immediately cancelled out 100 seconds later through a sublime strike from Reece James from distance.

Kurt Zouma put the game to bed in the 66th minute as he volleyed home a James corner, via a deflection, to double the visitors lead.

Timo Werner tested the Brighton high-line in the opening minutes as Reece James fed him through, but was adjudged to be offside.

In the 21st minute, Werner won a penalty for the Blues after Maty Ryan brought him down in the box as Chelsea forced an error through their pressing.

Jorginho stepped up and converted into the bottom corner to score the Blues' first goal of the new season.

Tariq Lamptey delivered a fine cross shortly after Chelsea took the lead but Neal Maupay couldn't match it with the quality of his header.

Kepa was called into action just after the half hour mark as Steven Alzate fired from the edge of the box, but the Spaniard parried away from danger.

Minutes before the break, Chelsea were in as Timo Werner slipped in behind the hosts' defence but Ruben Loftus-Cheek couldn't find the German as Ben White cancelled out the pass.

Adam Lallana was forced off in first-half stoppage time on his debut for Brighton through injury and was replaced by Aaron Connolly.

Werner was denied two minutes into first-half stoppage time as his left-footed cross-shot was saved at the near post by Ryan.

Solly March found Aaron Connolly in the box with a hard delivery a minute into the second half, but he could only head wide.

Tariq Lamptey, who joined Brighton from Chelsea in January, looked a bright spark on the south coast as he weaved his way in between Mason Mount and Kurt Zouma but was stopped in his tracks by the Frenchman.

Brighton got their deserved equaliser nine minutes into the second half as Trossard fired a shot on his left foot from outside the area, and Kepa was unable to keep it out at the far post.

But Chelsea restored their lead instantly through an absolute scorcher from Reece James. The full-back struck from distance and it flew past Ryan into the top corner, which sees him net his first league goal.

The hosts nearly levelled it again via Lewis Dunk but he couldn't steer his header on target, despite being in acres of space with no Chelsea defender near him.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed rustiness for 60 minutes as he continues to get fully sharp from his Achilles injury, and was replaced by Ross Barkley.

Reece James then got an assist as Zouma met his corner delivery and following a deflection, it wrong-footed Ryan to see Chelsea go 3-1 ahead on the south coast.

Timo Werner was fed through by Ross Barkley with 14 minutes to go but the German could only have his shot blocked as he searched for a debut goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was given a run out by Frank Lampard at the Amex with 10 minutes to go as he replaced debutant Kai Havertz.

Jorginho was replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta with six minutes to go as he picked up a knock.

But Chelsea held onto their two goal advantage on the south coast and mark their season opener with a win.

The Blues showed signs of rustiness at the Amex but managed to claim all three points against Graham Potter's side.

