Chelsea held on to secure another victory to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification, beating Crystal Palace by a narrow 3-2 scoreline at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening.

Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the lead inside 6 minutes after tapping home from close range, and then midway through the first-half Chelsea doubled their lead through a thunderous effort from Christian Pulisic at the near post.

Wilfried Zaha pulled one back for the hosts 11 minutes before half-time, finding the net from range following a stunning strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Tammy Abraham came on and ended his goal drought as he find the corner, but Christian Benteke's instant reply made sure it was a nervy end to the game for the Blues.

----------

Chelsea took control of the game early on and they got their goal early on. Willian was fed through down the right-hand side, and caught a slice of luck after former Blues Gary Cahill pulled up with a hamstring injury, and the Brazilian cut it back to Giroud to net his fourth goal in six games to hand Chelsea an early lead.

Kurt Zouma had a chance four minutes later to extend Frank Lampard's side's advantage but he could only steer his free header from the corner wide.

Christian Pulisic continued his hot form since the restart netting his third since the resumption of the season. The 21-year-old took it from his right-foot to his left-foot past Joel Ward inside the box and his effort powered into the roof of the net at the near post past Vicente Guaita to double the visitors' lead.

But Roy Hodgson's side weren't ready to back down. Zaha found some room in the middle of the park in the 34th minute and his thumping long-ranged effort flew past Arrizabalaga to halve the deficit.

Chelsea held on until half-time as the Eagles gained momentum after pulling a goal back.

Nine minutes into the second-half and Olivier Giroud had a glorious chance to restore Chelsea's two-goal advantage. He met Reece James' fine cross from the right but could only steer his header over the bar from close range.

Lampard brought Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham four minutes after the hour mark for Olivier Giroud and Ross Barkley.

Abraham repaid the faith shown by Lampard and scored seven minutes after coming on. Other substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek played it to the 22-year-old after Chelsea broke on the counter and he slotted into the bottom corner.

But Chelsea didn't have their two-goal lead for long. One minute later and Christian Benteke made it 3-2 as he tapped into an empty net after Patrick van Aanholt squared it across the box.

Jorginho received his first minutes since the restart as he replaced teenager Billy Gilmour with ten minutes to go.

The Italian restored order in the midfield for the Blues after his introduction. Chelsea claimed the ball back and nearly had a fourth with five minutes to go.

Willian played it across to Mount but Guaita denied him, tipping his low effort round the post.

Palace hit the post in the closing minutes as the ball headed to the back post, but Scott Dann was denied by the woodwork.

Then the Eagles were in on goal and Kurt Zouma made a three-point saving tackle in the final seconds as Christian Benteke was played in on goal, and Chelsea manage to hold out to claim the three points.

Chelsea avoid consecutive away defeats and move into third for the time being ahead of Leicester City having played a game more.

----------

