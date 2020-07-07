Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea: Goals from Giroud, Pulisic and Abraham hand Frank Lampard's side all three points at Selhurst Park

Matt Debono

Chelsea held on to secure another victory to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification, beating Crystal Palace by a narrow 3-2 scoreline at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening. 

Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the lead inside 6 minutes after tapping home from close range, and then midway through the first-half Chelsea doubled their lead through a thunderous effort from Christian Pulisic at the near post.

Wilfried Zaha pulled one back for the hosts 11 minutes before half-time, finding the net from range following a stunning strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

crystal-palace-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (13)

Tammy Abraham came on and ended his goal drought as he find the corner, but Christian Benteke's instant reply made sure it was a nervy end to the game for the Blues. 

----------

Chelsea took control of the game early on and they got their goal early on. Willian was fed through down the right-hand side, and caught a slice of luck after former Blues Gary Cahill pulled up with a hamstring injury, and the Brazilian cut it back to Giroud to net his fourth goal in six games to hand Chelsea an early lead. 

Kurt Zouma had a chance four minutes later to extend Frank Lampard's side's advantage but he could only steer his free header from the corner wide. 

Christian Pulisic continued his hot form since the restart netting his third since the resumption of the season. The 21-year-old took it from his right-foot to his left-foot past Joel Ward inside the box and his effort powered into the roof of the net at the near post past Vicente Guaita to double the visitors' lead.

But Roy Hodgson's side weren't ready to back down. Zaha found some room in the middle of the park in the 34th minute and his thumping long-ranged effort flew past Arrizabalaga to halve the deficit. 

Chelsea held on until half-time as the Eagles gained momentum after pulling a goal back. 

Nine minutes into the second-half and Olivier Giroud had a glorious chance to restore Chelsea's two-goal advantage. He met Reece James' fine cross from the right but could only steer his header over the bar from close range.

Lampard brought Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham four minutes after the hour mark for Olivier Giroud and Ross Barkley. 

Abraham repaid the faith shown by Lampard and scored seven minutes after coming on. Other substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek played it to the 22-year-old after Chelsea broke on the counter and he slotted into the bottom corner. 

But Chelsea didn't have their two-goal lead for long. One minute later and Christian Benteke made it 3-2 as he tapped into an empty net after Patrick van Aanholt squared it across the box. 

Jorginho received his first minutes since the restart as he replaced teenager Billy Gilmour with ten minutes to go. 

The Italian restored order in the midfield for the Blues after his introduction. Chelsea claimed the ball back and nearly had a fourth with five minutes to go.

Willian played it across to Mount but Guaita denied him, tipping his low effort round the post.

Palace hit the post in the closing minutes as the ball headed to the back post, but Scott Dann was denied by the woodwork. 

Then the Eagles were in on goal and Kurt Zouma made a three-point saving tackle in the final seconds as Christian Benteke was played in on goal, and Chelsea manage to hold out to claim the three points.

Chelsea avoid consecutive away defeats and move into third for the time being ahead of Leicester City having played a game more.  

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch/Live Stream Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Teams: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Selhurst Park, ahead of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel across London to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday 7th July and it will be refereed by David Coote at Selhurst Park.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists 'there is more to come' from Christian Pulisic amid Eden Hazard comparisons

Frank Lampard has praised the impact of Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic and believes that he has the potential to match the achievements of Eden Hazard in west London.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard remains coy on Jorginho return despite N'Golo Kante injury

Frank Lampard refused to comment on whether Jorginho will feature against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, despite the absence of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante in midfield due to injury.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Ben Davies

Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to south London on Tuesday to face Crystal Palace with the Blues looking to maintain momentum in the race for Champions League football next season.

Ben Davies

Kante, Kovacic and Tomori to miss Chelsea's trip to Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League visit to Selhurst Park when they face Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Virgil van Dijk reveals why he snubbed Chelsea for £75M move to Liverpool in January 2018

Virgil van Dijk completed his move to Liverpool back in January 2018 from Southampton, and snubbed Chelsea and Manchester City in the process ahead of his switch to Merseyside.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger wants Chelsea to sign 'talented' Kai Havertz this summer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed his desire for fellow German international Kai Havertz to make the switch to West London, and believes he would be an excellent fit to Frank Lampard's side.

Ben Davies