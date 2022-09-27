Skip to main content
Report: N'Golo Kante Returns To Chelsea Training Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Report: N'Golo Kante Returns To Chelsea Training Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

Chelsea have been handed a boost as N'Golo Kante has returned to training ahead of the Crystal Palace clash.

N'Golo Kante has been out of action for a couple of weeks for Chelsea, and it has seriously affected the Blue's in midfield. The midfield was under disarray under Thomas Tuchel, and Graham Potter will be hoping Kante can bring some order.

It will be interesting to see Potter's first Premier League line-up on the weekend, but if fitness allows, it will likely involve N'Golo Kante right at the heart of it.

The Frenchman returned to training today, and was involved in a session.

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante will hopefully return on Saturday.

Chelsea have been handed the boost ahead of a tough trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday at 3pm. N'Golo Kante trained today, and will likely be assessed before a decision is made on whether he will start on the weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Graham Potter's side have already been handed positive news regarding Christian Pulisic after he picked up a knock, and Edouard Mendy is likely to be fit for the game too.

N'Golo Kante

Kante has missed six games since he picked up a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur, and has been out for six weeks in total. Chelsea have lost three games in that period, and have been very poor in the midfield area. 

The French midfielder will add stability to that midfield. Conor Gallagher has had a tough time as of late, but having a player like Kante beside him will allow him to function in a role that suits him better.

Read More Chelsea Stories

John Obi Mikel Chelsea
News

John Obi Mikel Announces His Retirement From Football

By Owen Cummings
Benjamin Sesko
Transfer News

WATCH: Chelsea Target Benjamin Sesko Scores Van Basten Esque Volley

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Levi Colwill
News

Blue's Loanee Levi Colwill Speaks On Graham Potter's Move To Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Christian Pulisic
News

Report: Leeds United Chasing Deal For Christian Pulisic

By Owen Cummings
Maren Mjelde v Manchester City
Match Coverage

Maren Mjelde Talks Goal Against Manchester City & West Ham Preparation

By Melissa Edwards
Erin Cuthbert
Match Coverage

Women's Super League: Where To Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United

By Melissa Edwards
Bethany England v West Ham Women
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea Women Host West Ham United

By Melissa Edwards