Report: N'Golo Kante Returns To Chelsea Training Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

N'Golo Kante has been out of action for a couple of weeks for Chelsea, and it has seriously affected the Blue's in midfield. The midfield was under disarray under Thomas Tuchel, and Graham Potter will be hoping Kante can bring some order.

It will be interesting to see Potter's first Premier League line-up on the weekend, but if fitness allows, it will likely involve N'Golo Kante right at the heart of it.

The Frenchman returned to training today, and was involved in a session.

N'Golo Kante will hopefully return on Saturday. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have been handed the boost ahead of a tough trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday at 3pm. N'Golo Kante trained today, and will likely be assessed before a decision is made on whether he will start on the weekend.

Graham Potter's side have already been handed positive news regarding Christian Pulisic after he picked up a knock, and Edouard Mendy is likely to be fit for the game too.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kante has missed six games since he picked up a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur, and has been out for six weeks in total. Chelsea have lost three games in that period, and have been very poor in the midfield area.

The French midfielder will add stability to that midfield. Conor Gallagher has had a tough time as of late, but having a player like Kante beside him will allow him to function in a role that suits him better.

