Skip to main content
Rival Watch: Liverpool Stay 6th After 3-1 Defeat To Brentford

IMAGO / Focus Images

Rival Watch: Liverpool Stay 6th After 3-1 Defeat To Brentford

Liverpool slumped to another devastating defeat in this year's Premier League, this time at the hands of Thomas Frank's Brentford.

The mood was good around Liverpool coming into this game, but they've had all that positivity sucked out of them after that dreadful 90 minute performance.

Liverpool had warning signs against Brentford last season in the 3-3 draw, and they didn't learn from those lessons in this game unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp.

Brentford ran out 3-1 winners and it truly could have been much much more from Thomas Frank's team.

Christian Norgaard & Curtis Jones

Brentford outfought Liverpool in every aspect.

The Bee's scored four goals in the first-half, with two being disallowed for offside. Liverpool were blessed, as their performance mirrored Manchester United's at the start of the season.

Darwin Nunez was bright for Liverpool and gets into good positions but ultimately his missed opportunities are costing Liverpool valuable goals and valuable points.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brentford did not seem to feel the loss of Ivan Toney, with Yoane Wissa and Brian Mbuemo making light work of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Thomas Frank's team have taken points off every team in the top six apart from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who beat them 3-0.

Chelsea stay below Liverpool by three points, but do have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's men.

Cody Gakpo may have been the signing the club made but perhaps a midfielder would have been the more logical position to strengthen considering the clear frailties in there right now.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Joao Felix Loan Fee Causing Problems Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
News

Report: Graham Potter Has The Backing Of Todd Boehly And Behdad Eghbali

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez Has Accepted Chelsea's Contract Offer

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Remains A Priority For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Nahuel Molina
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eyeing January Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Mykhailo Mudryk Situation With Arsenal

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Benoit Badiashile Is In London For Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett