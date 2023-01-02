Rival Watch: Liverpool Stay 6th After 3-1 Defeat To Brentford
The mood was good around Liverpool coming into this game, but they've had all that positivity sucked out of them after that dreadful 90 minute performance.
Liverpool had warning signs against Brentford last season in the 3-3 draw, and they didn't learn from those lessons in this game unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp.
Brentford ran out 3-1 winners and it truly could have been much much more from Thomas Frank's team.
The Bee's scored four goals in the first-half, with two being disallowed for offside. Liverpool were blessed, as their performance mirrored Manchester United's at the start of the season.
Darwin Nunez was bright for Liverpool and gets into good positions but ultimately his missed opportunities are costing Liverpool valuable goals and valuable points.
Brentford did not seem to feel the loss of Ivan Toney, with Yoane Wissa and Brian Mbuemo making light work of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.
Thomas Frank's team have taken points off every team in the top six apart from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who beat them 3-0.
Chelsea stay below Liverpool by three points, but do have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's men.
Cody Gakpo may have been the signing the club made but perhaps a midfielder would have been the more logical position to strengthen considering the clear frailties in there right now.
