Skip to main content
Rival Watch: Manchester City Thump Manchester United 6-3

IMAGO / Sportimage

Rival Watch: Manchester City Thump Manchester United 6-3

Manchester City sobered the Manchester United hype train with a 6-3 clobbering in the early game in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland scored his third hat-trick in a row at the Etihad today for Manchester City, and Phil Foden became the 4th player after Erling Haaland to score a hat-trick in a Manchester derby with his very own nine minutes later.

United were second best from minute one, and Brentford was repeated, but on a large scale due to the quality of opponent they were playing against and the defeat will cut even deeper due to the rivalry.

It is a sobering day for Erik Ten Hag and his players, who will no doubt be hoping to bounce back at the nearest moment.

Manchester City & Manchester United

Manchester City decimated Manchester United.

Manchester City were 4-0 up at half-time in the game, and in truth it could and should have been more. Pep Guardiola will genuinely be disappointed at his teams second-half performance, which allowed three Manchester United goals against the run of play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Antony and Anthony Martial scored to make it look a bit more bearable for United, but the wounds were already cut too deep from the first-half.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland scored another hat-trick.

It puts Manchester City a point off Arsenal at the top of the table, with Mikel Arteta's men playing Liverpool next in the league.

Chelsea remain a point ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League, with both teams having a game in hand over Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur in front of them in the top four battle.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter
Match Coverage

AC Milan Without Several Key Players For Chelsea Clash

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Lage
News

Wolves Sack Bruno Lage Ahead Of Chelsea Game

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On His Relief Over First Chelsea Goal

By Melissa Edwards
Bethany England vs Juventus
News

Where To Watch Women's Champions League Group Stage Draw

By Melissa Edwards
Millie Bright vs Wolfsburg
News

Who Can Chelsea Women Face In The Champions League?

By Melissa Edwards
Theo Hernandez
News

AC Milan Set To Be Without Several First Team Players For Chelsea Game

By Luka Foley
Conor Gallagher
Match Coverage

'I Have Got Too Much Respect For Them' Conor Gallagher On Playing His Former Side

By Connor Dossi-White
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett