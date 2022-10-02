Rival Watch: Manchester City Thump Manchester United 6-3

Erling Haaland scored his third hat-trick in a row at the Etihad today for Manchester City, and Phil Foden became the 4th player after Erling Haaland to score a hat-trick in a Manchester derby with his very own nine minutes later.

United were second best from minute one, and Brentford was repeated, but on a large scale due to the quality of opponent they were playing against and the defeat will cut even deeper due to the rivalry.

It is a sobering day for Erik Ten Hag and his players, who will no doubt be hoping to bounce back at the nearest moment.

Manchester City decimated Manchester United. IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester City were 4-0 up at half-time in the game, and in truth it could and should have been more. Pep Guardiola will genuinely be disappointed at his teams second-half performance, which allowed three Manchester United goals against the run of play.

Antony and Anthony Martial scored to make it look a bit more bearable for United, but the wounds were already cut too deep from the first-half.

Erling Haaland scored another hat-trick. IMAGO / PA Images

It puts Manchester City a point off Arsenal at the top of the table, with Mikel Arteta's men playing Liverpool next in the league.

Chelsea remain a point ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League, with both teams having a game in hand over Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur in front of them in the top four battle.

