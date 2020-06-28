Ross Barkley sends Chelsea into FA Cup semi-finals after 1-0 win against Leicester City

Chelsea booked their spot in the last-four of the Emirates FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 win victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Substitute Ross Barkley scored the only goal of the quarter-final tie after he put the Blues ahead in the 63rd minute after he side-footed home Willian's cross past Kasper Schmeichel.

----------

Brendan Rodgers made four changes to his Foxes side that drew to Brighton during the week, meanwhile Frank Lampard made six changes following the Blues' 2-1 victory against Manchester City - Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Tammy Abraham all returning to the starting XI.

It was a slow start to the half from Chelsea, which saw Gilmour give the ball away as several other teammates of his did too, but the hosts failed to punish Lampard's side in the first-half.

Harvey Barnes had a few half chances, but defending at set-pieces were another issue for the Blues.

Wilfred Ndidi and Jonny Evans both had free headers from free-kicks, Ndidi's was comfortably saved by Caballero while Evans completely misjudged his effort.

Christian Pulisic had the best chance of the half after a slick Chelsea move saw him inside the box but his hard effort was matched by a fine save from Kasper Schmeichel over the bar. Either side of the goal and Lampard's side would've been ahead at the King Power.

Lampard's frustration in the first 45 was notable as he made a triple change at the break bringing on Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The changes made a noticeable impact and ten minutes into the second-half the Blues had the ball in the back of the net. Tammy Abraham was played in and fired an excellent strike into the bottom corner, but he was denied by the offside flag.

And on 63 minutes Chelsea had their goal through substitute Ross Barkley. Willian delivered it into the box and the England international met it and put it past Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester nearly equalised with five minutes to go after Willy Caballero misjudged Marc Albrighton's cross but Soyuncu's header was blocked by Azpilicueta.

Chelsea had a chance to put the tie to bed with one minute to go but Barkley's effort outside the area was superbly saved by Schmeichel.

Despite the late pressure by the hosts, Lampard's side held on and join Arsenal and Manchester United in the semi-finals.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube