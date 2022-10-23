Ruben Loftus-Cheek Left Confused After Casemiro Goal v Chelsea

Jorginho's opening penalty kick wasn't enough to secure all three points for Chelsea last night as Casemiro's stoppage time header ended celebrations and made it a fifth Premier League draw in a row for the two rivals.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek played almost 80 minutes of the very tightly contested match in West London and was left stunned after Manchester United's late equaliser.

"It was scrappy, both teams weren't clean on the ball. It was just one of those games, but I thought we had it [the win], we were defending well...

"To be honest I don't know how Casemiro's got the power on that header to send it up and down. It feels like a defeat," Loftus-Cheek told Chelsea FC.

Casemiro flying for the eqauliser. IMAGO / Sportimage

But the England midfielder isn't all doom and gloom and believes there are a lot of positives to take from the result on Saturday.

"We want to match any team that comes here, and it was unlucky for us to concede in the last minute. But we're not losing, we're winning, and we are drawing which is a good sign.

"We want to be solid as a team first, that's the foundation going forward. You want to be good defensively and then on top of that have a freedom and a flow to go and score goals and create. That's the next step."

Jorginho after making it 1-0 to the hosts. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are still unbeaten under Graham Potter and will take everything they learned versus Manchester United into their next big UEFA Champions League match against RB Salzburg on Tuesday.

