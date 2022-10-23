Skip to main content
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Left Confused After Casemiro Goal v Chelsea

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Left Confused After Casemiro Goal v Chelsea

Manchester United forced a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Jorginho's opening penalty kick wasn't enough to secure all three points for Chelsea last night as Casemiro's stoppage time header ended celebrations and made it a fifth Premier League draw in a row for the two rivals. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek played almost 80 minutes of the very tightly contested match in West London and was left stunned after Manchester United's late equaliser. 

"It was scrappy, both teams weren't clean on the ball. It was just one of those games, but I thought we had it [the win], we were defending well...

"To be honest I don't know how Casemiro's got the power on that header to send it up and down. It feels like a defeat," Loftus-Cheek told Chelsea FC.

Casemiro Manchester United

Casemiro flying for the eqauliser. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But the England midfielder isn't all doom and gloom and believes there are a lot of positives to take from the result on Saturday. 

"We want to match any team that comes here, and it was unlucky for us to concede in the last minute. But we're not losing, we're winning, and we are drawing which is a good sign.

"We want to be solid as a team first, that's the foundation going forward. You want to be good defensively and then on top of that have a freedom and a flow to go and score goals and create. That's the next step."

Jorginho Chelsea vs Manchester United

Jorginho after making it 1-0 to the hosts. 

Chelsea are still unbeaten under Graham Potter and will take everything they learned versus Manchester United into their next big UEFA Champions League match against RB Salzburg on Tuesday. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Cesar Azpilicueta vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Cesar Azpilicueta Thanks Chelsea Fans for Result v Manchester United

By Melissa Edwards
Jonathan David
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Targeting Jonathan David And Ivan Toney

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Make A Move For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have 'Very Real Chance' Of Signing Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Wilfried Zaha
Transfer News

Report: Could Chelsea Move For Wilfried Zaha Next Summer?

By Dylan McBennett
Àdrien Rabiot
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Plotting January Move For Adrien Rabiot

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Features/Opinions

Graham Potter Showed Chelsea His Ruthless Side Against Manchester United

By Dylan McBennett
Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Addresses Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours

By Dylan McBennett