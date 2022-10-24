Ruben Loftus-Cheek Won't Be 'Selfish' Before The Qatar World Cup

Chelsea have just six fixtures remaining until the commencement of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including their final two group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League and, three top four clashes in the Premier League.

It means they are set to determine their spot in the UCL Round of 16 and their position amongst Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and league leaders Arsenal at the top of the table, all in less than a month.

But with international call-ups looking increasingly more difficult to come by, players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek who have come back stronger than ever from injury setbacks, can't help but think about this winter's global tournament.

Loftus-Cheek in action for England's third place match in the 2018 World Cup. IMAGO / Imaginechina

"It would be amazing, it would mean a lot," he said in regards to getting a spot on Gareth Southgate's squad, "As a player going to the 2018 World Cup, you see your trajectory, to be at the next World Cup if everything goes well. A lot has happened in that time.

"I'm grateful I'm fit, playing consistently. That's all I can ask for. If I go [to the World Cup], it would mean the world. But that's not at the forefront of my mind..."

Those important matches still left to be played at club-level are enough to keep the 26-year-old on track as he finished by saying: "We've got some big games coming up, it would be selfish to think of my personal aspirations over the club's at the moment."

Loftus-Cheek shone versus Manchester United on the weekend. IMAGO / Sportimage

A very weighted three weeks gets off to a start tomorrow evening as Chelsea head to RB Salzburg for their penultimate fixture in the group stages.

