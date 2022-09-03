Skip to main content

Saved by VAR! | Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Match Highlights

If you missed this afternoon's London Derby between Chelsea and West Ham United, here are the match highlights.

Heading into this game, Thomas Tuchel had to stamp down his authority after a run of disappointing results.

When the lineup was announced, Chelsea fans were very happy as the German had dropped a number of players who weren't performing.

The most notable absentees from the side being Kai Havertz, Jorginho and Mason Mount.

New boy Wesley Fofana also replaced club captain Cesar Azpilicueta to make his official Chelsea debut.

Wesley Fofana

Despite these changes, Tuchel's side still looked very discombobulated, especially in the middle of the park.

The first half passed by with very little happening. However, that was a different story in the second half.

David Moyes clearly gave his side a kick up the backside in the half-time team talk and the Hammers came out firing, forcing Edouard Mendy into some saves.

Then, in the 66th minute, Jarrod Bowen whipped in a corner and Mendy failed to clear his line, leaving Declan Rice to fire it towards Michail Antonio who slotted in past the Senegalese keeper.

Michail Antonio West Ham

Fortunately for Chelsea, the game changed in the 72nd minute when Tuchel brought on Ben Chilwell for Marc Cucurella.

Not even five minutes after coming on, Chilwell found himself behind West Ham's backline, something Thiago Silva spotted.

The Brazilian found the England international and he quite spectacularly brought the ball down on his head and managed to squeeze it past Lukasz Fabianski.

Then, in the dying minutes of the game, Chilwell popped up on the left hand side again, this time firing the ball into Havertz.

Kai Havertz

The German got in front of his defender and guided it into the West Ham goal, basically winning it for the Blues.

However, a minute later, Bowen latched onto a poor backpass from Fofana and it broke to Maxwel Cornet who slotted it into an empty net, rescuing a point for the Hammers.

Despite it looking like a perfectly fine goal, Andy Madley was advised to go over to VAR to check a trailing leg in the build-up to the goal.

Andy Madley VAR

When the replay was shown, Bowen's leg tapped Mendy's arm when he jumped over him but there was nothing in it.

However, Madley decided that it was a foul on Mendy and very controversially disallowed the goal.

After a significant amount of time being added on, Tuchel's side eventually took all three points but he won't be pleased with how his players performed this afternoon.

Watch the highlights below:

