Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud's perfect hat-trick hands Blues top spot in Group E

Chelsea secured top spot in Group E after beating Sevilla 4-0 in the Champions League, courtesy of Olivier Giroud's 'perfect' hat-trick.

Giroud put Chelsea ahead after eight minutes with a cool finish with his left foot.

Nine minutes into the second-half and Giroud was at it again to double the lead with a cool dink past Alfonso Pastor to make it 2-0.

In the 74th minute Giroud earned his hat-trick, and the perfect one, as he headed in N'Golo Kante's cross.

In the 82nd minute, Giroud earned a penalty and scored another to score the Blues' fourth and his fourth of the evening.

----------

Chelsea took the lead early on in Seville as Kai Havertz led a Blues counter in the eighth minute and he fed through Olivier Giroud; the Frenchman took a touch and side-footed it past Alfonso Pastor to make it 1-0.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sevilla responded well to going behind and caused some panic in the Blues box, which forced Edouard Mendy to be called into action but the Blues blocked everything that came their way.

Christian Pulisic finely dribbled at the Sevilla goal in the 27th minute, and after opting not to play it to Callum Hudson-Odoi out on the right hand side, his low effort was saved by Pastor out for a corner. The resultant corner saw Antonio Rudiger climb highest but his goal-bound header was cleared off of the line.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sevilla started the second-half the brighter as Gudelj had the first half chance but he could only fire his powerful effort over Mendy's bar.

But Giroud killed the game off in the 54th minute as the Blues were intricate in their build-up as Kovacic played in the Frenchman, and he cooly dinked over Pastor to make it 2-0.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard made a triple change in the 67th minute as Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech all came on midway through the second-half.

Mount had an chance instantly to add another but he couldn't get enough on his shot at goal and Pastor tipped it away to safety.

But Giroud completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute as he headed in Kante's cross to seal the points, top spot and his perfect hat-trick.

Giroud was the star of the show and in the 82nd minute he earned and converted a penalty to get his fourth of the evening.

Chelsea clinch top spot of Group E with one game to spare. A perfect evening for Lampard's men.

----------

