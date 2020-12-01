SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Sevilla vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea travel to Spain to face Sevilla in matchday five of the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Sevilla versus Chelsea on Wednesday 2 December:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.

----------

Referee: Artur Dias (POR)

Full list of officials here.

----------

Who do you think will come out on top in Spain - Sevilla or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Officials: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday 2 December and it will be refereed by Artur Dias at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic set to return for the Blues

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side travel to Seville to face Spanish side Sevilla with the Blues already through to the knockout stage.

Jevans99

Billy Gilmour returns to Chelsea squad to face Sevilla after knee injury

Billy Gilmour will return to the Chelsea squad for their Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news ahead of Sevilla clash

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Sevilla in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed Morecambe at home in FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup and will face League Two Morecambe.

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell provides positive injury update on ankle

Ben Chilwell has provided an injury update on his ankle after picking up a knock during Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

going

Lampard: Pleased with clean sheet after not giving Kane & Son 'a sniff'

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was pleased with his side's performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic makes return from hamstring injury against Spurs

Christian Pulisic played 16 minutes on his return to action following a hamstring injury.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

In a huge clash with big permutations, both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out to a 0-0 draw.

Jevans99