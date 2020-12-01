Sevilla vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to face Sevilla in matchday five of the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Sevilla versus Chelsea on Wednesday 2 December:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.

Referee: Artur Dias (POR)

Full list of officials here.

