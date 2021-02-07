Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea: Mason Mount & Jorginho move Blues to within one point of top four

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel to secure a 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday night at Bramall Lane in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side have now won three games in a row in the league and move into fifth spot, one point behind Liverpool in fourth.

Mason Mount gave Chelsea the lead two minutes before half-time with a cool finish into the bottom corner.

(Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger passed into his own net to level the scores ten minutes into the second-half, before Jorginho stepped up from the spot three minutes later to restore the Blues lead.

Despite being at the foot of the table, it was the hosts who took the game to Chelsea and inside two minutes they should've been ahead. Oli McBurnie slipped Oliver Burke in after a mistake by Cesar Azpilicueta but the Blades attacker could only hit his glorious chance past Edouard Mendy into the side netting.

Timo Werner showed glimpses of his former self in a bright half for the German and he nearly broke his 14-game goal drought in the Premier League. Mateo Kovacic found him in behind in the seventh minute and he dinked Aaron Ramsdale, but Chris Basham cleared the goal-bound shot.

Sheffield United thought they had a penalty after Ben Chilwell clumsily brought down Basham at the far post in the 12th minute, but VAR came to Thomas Tuchel's side rescue as it was overturned for an offside.

(Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta both had a great chance to put Chelsea ahead in the 18th minute but neither could get a good purchase on Mason Mount's free-kick delivery at the back post.

Chilwell had another good chance in the 35th minute but he headed over at the back post from Azpilicueta's cross.

The Blades took the game to Chelsea, but Tuchel's side broke the deadlock two minutes before the break as Werner cut it back perfectly for Mount and he found the bottom corner to give the visitors a half-time lead.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There was nothing of note in the first ten minutes of the second-half, but in the 55th minute Sheffield United were level, as Antonio Rudiger passed it past Mendy into the back of the net.

Chelsea were handed a penalty in the 57th minute after a VAR check as Ramsdale brought down Werner in the box. Jorginho stepped up, and just like in midweek he put Chelsea ahead.

Olivier Giroud had a game to forget and was replaced in the 62nd minute for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Chilwell was also replaced by Marcos Alonso.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rudiger made up for his own goal with an excellent clearance as he headed away Oliver Norwood's goal-bound free-kick in the 72nd minute.

Three minutes later he was at it again, this time blocking John Fleck's cross.

Werner, who had an excellent night in Yorkshire, was replaced with 15 minutes to go by N'Golo Kante.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Andreas Christensen proved his worth as he came in to replace Thiago Silva. In the 89th minute he made a vital headed clearance to deny a certain Billy Sharp header from close range.

Rudiger was the next to make two blocks in quick succession from Rhian Brewster's shots, making up again for his earlier own goal.

Mendy made a crucial save in the last moment of the game to save Sharp's acrobatic effort.

But Chelsea managed to hold on to the lead and claimed a vital win which sees them move them up to fifth place.

They now sit one point behind Liverpool in fourth.

Tuchel remains unbeaten as Head Coach and Chelsea have now won three games on the bounce. A fine start for the German.

