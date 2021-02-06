Sheffield United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday night at Bramall Lane.

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his opening three matches as Chelsea Head Coach after claiming a 1-0 win in the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Sheffield United versus Chelsea on Sunday 7 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:15 EST

Pacific time: 11:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Full list of officials here.

