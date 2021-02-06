NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Sheffield United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday night at Bramall Lane.

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his opening three matches as Chelsea Head Coach after claiming a 1-0 win in the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Sheffield United versus Chelsea on Sunday 7 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:15 EST

Pacific time: 11:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock.

Referee: Kevin Friend 

Full list of officials here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-premier-league
News

Thomas Tuchel has 'no doubts' over Mason Mount's potential

atletico-madrid-v-lokomotiv-moskva-group-d-uefa-champions-league
News

Atletico Madrid looking at alternative venues if UCL tie vs Chelsea has to be played outside Madrid

1000570647
News

"I'm enjoying every bit of it" - Hudson-Odoi on life under Tuchel at Chelsea

chelsea-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league (23)
News

Chelsea set to open contract renewal talks with Thiago Silva in 'coming weeks'

sheffield-united-v-arsenal-fc-premier-league (1)
Match Coverage

Sheffield United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

southampton-v-arsenal-premier-league
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Mount vs Leicester confused
Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's Mason Mount is on the path to greatness

sheffield-united-v-plymouth-argyle-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League