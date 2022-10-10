Skip to main content
Sign One Player From AC Milan: Rafael Leao

Chelsea would choose the winger under one condition.

Chelsea head to the iconic San Siro tomorrow evening to face AC Milan in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, as they aim to secure back-to-back victories over the Italians.

But if Graham Potter could sign one player from the current Milan squad, there is little doubt that it would be versatile winger Rafael Leao - and not only because of the current rumours

Future star

At just 23 years of age, Leao has almost a goal or assist every two games he has played in the Serie A (103 appearances). He's also made 11 caps at senior level for Portugal and is expected to compete for a spot in their Qatar World Cup team this winter. 

Leao played a big role in AC Milan's title triumph last season and was awarded Player of The Year thanks to his 21 goal contributions on the way to their victory. With Raheem Sterling turning 28 this year, he would make the perfect understudy. 

Olivier Giroud and Rafa Leao

Leao celebrating with former blue Olivier Giroud. 

The one condition

Despite the poor result for his side against Chelsea last week, Leao played some show-stopping attacking football. He bypassed challenges from Reece James and demonstrated some unstoppable pace and vision all match. But that was it. 

When his team needed help with tracking back, defending counterattacks or bulking up their own penalty area, the Portuguese international had zero interest. 

Potter's current front line wouldn't get away with such laziness in any match, never mind a top European clash, so there would need to be some consistent signs that Leao could bring that to West London before they got serious about bringing him aboard. 

Rafael Leao vs Wesley Fofana

Leao taking on Wesley Fofana. 

The sides meet again on Tuesday and Chelsea should be wary of a comeback

