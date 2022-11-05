Sign One Player From Arsenal: Martin Odegaard
Chelsea host Arsenal tomorrow afternoon for their 61st Premier League meeting and as we build up to the big London derby, let's assess which player Graham Potter would sign, if he could have his pick of the Gunners.
He's more than a midfielder
It's no secret that Chelsea are in the search for some young midfield recruits following a transfer window of neglect in the summer and it doesn't get much better than Martin Odegaard in the Premier League.
The 23-year-old has taken Arsenal by storm since joining the club in 2021 and is already convincingly captaining a side which has previously struggled to get to best out of their leaders.
The attacking midfielder has contributed to six goals in 11 league appearances this season and would fill the N'Golo Kante shaped gap should the Frenchman be forced out.
The cost may be a problem
Chelsea's new owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, spent over £250m on transfers for the 2022/23 season with a net profit of -£200m so, spending an estimated £60m on the Norwegian may not be possible.
The level of the potential investment in a player like Odegaard isn't measurable, but as he appears to get better year on year, it would perhaps be a debt worth making.
Chelsea take on Arsenal at 12pm (UK) tomorrow as they attempt to topple the leaders and make a charge for the top four ahead of the break for the Qatar World Cup.
