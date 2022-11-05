Skip to main content
Sign One Player From Arsenal: Martin Odegaard

IMAGO / PA Images

Sign One Player From Arsenal: Martin Odegaard

The young midfielder would be much more than a future investment for Chelsea.

Chelsea host Arsenal tomorrow afternoon for their 61st Premier League meeting and as we build up to the big London derby, let's assess which player Graham Potter would sign, if he could have his pick of the Gunners. 

He's more than a midfielder

It's no secret that Chelsea are in the search for some young midfield recruits following a transfer window of neglect in the summer and it doesn't get much better than Martin Odegaard in the Premier League. 

The 23-year-old has taken Arsenal by storm since joining the club in 2021 and is already convincingly captaining a side which has previously struggled to get to best out of their leaders. 

Martin Odegaard v Chelsea

The attacking midfielder has contributed to six goals in 11 league appearances this season and would fill the N'Golo Kante shaped gap should the Frenchman be forced out. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The cost may be a problem

Chelsea's new owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, spent over £250m on transfers for the 2022/23 season with a net profit of -£200m so, spending an estimated £60m on the Norwegian may not be possible.  

The level of the potential investment in a player like Odegaard isn't measurable, but as he appears to get better year on year, it would perhaps be a debt worth making. 

Martin Odegaard v Chelsea

Chelsea take on Arsenal at 12pm (UK) tomorrow as they attempt to topple the leaders and make a charge for the top four ahead of the break for the Qatar World Cup. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Azpi vs Arsenal
Match Coverage

Premier League Match Preview: Chelsea Vs Arsenal

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell
Transfer News

BREAKING: Ben Chilwell Ruled Out Of World Cup With Hamstring Injury

By Dylan McBennett
Thomas Tuchel
Media

'It Came To An End Too Early' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Tenure

By Stephen Smith
Ben Chilwell
News

'I Can't Say It Looks Positive' - Graham Potter On Ben Chilwell

By Stephen Smith
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Trying To Sign Brazilian Forward Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo & Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid May Rival Chelsea For Moises Caicedo Signing

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Soonsup-Bell
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Open Talks With Chelsea's Jude Soonsup-Bell

By Dylan McBennett