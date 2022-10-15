Skip to main content
Sign One Player From Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



It would be a big risk with some pretty high rewards.

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday and hope to earn a fifth win in a row, as we assess which player in claret and blue would Graham Potter sign if he had free rein of the Villa squad. 

The reward of Jacob Ramsey

It has been made clear that Chelsea's midfield situation is something that the club are very eager to correct, with new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, not up for offering Jorginho and N'Golo Kante extensions for their contracts which run out next summer. 

So, as they search through the market for replacements who are younger and less injury-prone, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to snap up a midfielder like Jacob Ramsey.

Jacob Ramsey vs Leeds

Ramsey with an effort vs Leeds. 

Having moved through the Villa youth ranks, the 21-year-old is now a regular for his childhood club and has provided a goal and assist so far this campaign from central midfield in a struggling Steven Gerrard side. 

The England U21 international is looking like a real strong investment for the future as he learns from the likes of his captain John McGinn and the maestro Philipe Coutinho. 

The risk of Jacob Ramsey 

As a young footballer still adapting to the Premier League and learning how to play in a team that's suffering, Ramsey is still a bit reckless.  

Jacob Ramsey and Neco Williams

Ramsey not very happy with Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams. 

Villa fans like to call it passion from 'one of their own' but the youngster has already picked up four yellow cards in nine Premier League fixtures this season and is only one more away from a one-match ban with 10 games to go until the reset. 

Should Ramsey learn how to pick up both himself and his team when they're not doing so well, he could have a big and bright career wherever he ends up playing. 

