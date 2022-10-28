Sign One Player From Brighton and Hove Albion: Tariq Lamptey

Chelsea are back to Premier League business tomorrow after securing their place in round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League following their 2-1 victory over RB Salzburg.

But looking ahead to their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, it is easy to guess one of the players that Graham Potter would recruit if he could sign just one from his old side.

More than a filler for Reece James

With the Blues' current number one right-back out of commission, Tariq Lamptey would be the perfect cover for Reece James, but he'd also bring so much more than that.

Since leaving the Chelsea academy in 2020, Lamptey has shone with the Seagulls and was trusted by Potter to play a big role in the club's revitalisation under him. The 22-year-old made 56 appearances and picked up assists against Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea themselves.

But would it be enough?

Marc Cucurella has come into Potter's squad and rivalled Ben Chilwell for a spot on the starting line-ups from left-back, but it is difficult to determine whether Lamptey would be happy with the same constant rotation from the right.

This season, the Ghana international is already playing much fewer minutes compared to his last campaign so, if he was really looking for a move away, it'd probably be to the kind of club who'd start him regularly.

Chelsea kick off against Brighton at 3pm (BST) tomorrow afternoon as both Potter and Cucurella, return to face Lamptey and some other familiar faces.

