Sign One Player From Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The midfield piece that Chelsea are missing.

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League tomorrow, and as we looked ahead to one of the fixtures of the season, it's a good time to pick a part both of the squads and determine who Graham Potter would sign if he could have a free pick of the Red Devils. 

Why Bruno Fernades would be worth it

Regardless of the plain truth that Chelsea are currently prowling through the midfield market as they look to revitalise an aging and injury prone section of their team, Bruno Fernandes would be a worthwhile addition to their squad as it is. 

His leadership on the pitch alongside his never-ending hunger for success has been a staple fragment of Erik ten Hag's impressive start at Man Utd and would be key for a squad that doesn't have many leading figures at the top of the field.

Bruno Fernandes and Erik ten Hag

Fernandes laughing with ten Hag after beating Tottenham Hotspur

As the likes of Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount begin to really make a name for themselves, there would be benefits to learning from someone who's had to struggle to get where he is and has come out the other side. 

Why Graham Potter wouldn't take the chance

Fernandes switched to the Premier League in 2020 and began almost instantly ruffling the feathers of supporters from rival clubs. 

He's passionate but sometimes, he doesn't know when to rein it in. The Portugal international is already on four yellow cards this domestic season, just one away from a match-ban, and will do anything to frustrate an opposition, occasionally to his own downfall. 

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes receiving his fourth yellow card of the season. 

His tactics and style of play are currently working quite well in Manchester but it's safe to say that Potter would think twice before bringing in a player who could disrupt the harmony he's building in West London. 

