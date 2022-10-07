Sign One Player From Wolverhampton Wanderers: Matheus Nunes

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and prepare to face an old friend in Diego Costa, but if the Blues could sign one opposition player in return, there is a high chance that it would be Matheus Nunes.

Chelsea Midfield

Graham Potter has joined a squad with an aging and injury-prone midfield, completely neglected by the very expensive summer transfer window held under Thomas Tuchel who focused on defence, attack and future prospects.

Nunes, who has been coined by the likes of Pep Guardiola as one of the best players in the world, would provide both quality and youth with an injury history consisting of only Covid-19 during March 2021.

The 24-year-old was hailed as a one of Liga Portugal's top youngsters, having won four trophies with Sporting CP before he made the switch to England this past August, and would provide a dimension which is currently missing in Potter's side.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Premier League Woes

Despite the promise and expectations following Nunes, it's been difficult to assess his progress in the Premier League due to the poor start made by Wolves.

His team are currently struggling to find their feet with players and managers coming in and out as they sit in the relegation zone with only one victory to their name.

The Portuguese has managed to pick up an assist however, which is impressive considering the midland club have only scored three goals in total.

IMAGO / PA Images

This is all hypothetical of course, but the £40m midfielder is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Read More Chelsea Stories