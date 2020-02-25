Absolute Chelsea
Social Media: Chelsea fans want Olivier Giroud to start against Bayern Munich

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has a decision to make ahead of Chelsea's Champions League tie with Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues host Bayern in the first-leg of the last-16 tie, and Lampard has a selection headache ahead of him.

Olivier Giroud came into the Chelsea side at the weekend against Spurs and delivered a fine performance on just his third start of the season in the Premier League.

He repaid Lampard for the faith shown in him with a well-taken volley in the first-half. 

It remains unclear whether Tammy Abraham is fit enough to start for Chelsea against Bayern, with Lampard only confirming that the 22-year-old will be in the squad. 

"I don't want to go on who starts or not," Lampard said on Monday. "Part of the reason is because we have had a lot of recovery in between games. It's a tight turnaround; the effort put in against Tottenham in the London derby was huge. So I have to assess that all the way up until the game.

"But the way he [Olivier Giroud] played was fantastic. Not just the goal, but link he had with Mason Mount and Ross Barkley off the ball and the work he did for us, which is always a huge thing for me in how we defend from the front.

"I know I can really on Oli [Giroud]. He's given me a lot to think about."

POLL RESULTS 

We took to Twitter to ask who Chelsea supporters would want to see start and to lead the line against Bayern Munich. 

Olivier Giroud was the preferred option, taking 79% of the vote from over 800 participants. 

Michy Batshuayi was left with 1.7% of the vote from supporters, highlighting the lack of trust that is currently held by the Belgian.

Who do you think will take an advantage into the second-leg at the Allianz Arena next month? Let us know your thoughts down below!

