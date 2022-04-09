Southampton 0-6 Chelsea: Blues Thrash Saints to End Recent Poor Form

Chelsea thrashed Southampton 6-0 at Saint Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead as he fired in from Mason Mount's pass, before goals from the latter and Timo Werner made it 3-0 after just 22 minutes. Kai Havertz then made it four before the break.

Two goals at the start of the second half would make the lead even more commanding and the Blues would travel home from the south coast with all three points.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Romelu Lukaku were both unavailable for the trip to the south coast, with the former testing positive for Covid-19 and the latter suffering an achilles injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek came in at right wing-back, with Werner returning to the attack.

It was the German attacker who had the first opportunity of the game as he hit the post after a great run, with Havertz then unable to score the following effort.

Werner had another chance to open the scoring but this time he hit the crossbar with a header.

However, Chelsea soon took the lead through Alonso in the eighth minute!

Mount did well to bring the ball down and lay it off to the Spaniard, who fired in from inside the box.

A Southampton free-kick was soon whipped in but it evaded everyone and went behind for a goal kick.

In the 16th minute, Mount made it 2-0 to Chelsea!

The 23-year-old was able to find space on the edge of the area from Loftus-Cheek's deflected pass and he hit a powerful effort into the bottom left corner.

Werner was close to scoring his side's third shortly after but his effort was denied by a great save from Fraser Forster in the Saints' goal.

However, the German international was finally able to get on the scoresheet in the 22nd minute!

He raced onto a through ball and used his pace to get away from the defenders, rounded Forster and slotted into an empty net for three.

As the game progressed, Chelsea looked comfortable in possession, and Kai Havertz made it 4-0 in the 31st minute!

Werner made a great run into the box and his effort hit the post, but Havertz was there to score the rebound from close range.

The Chelsea defence were doing well to limit any threat from the hosts as they looked to respond.

Havertz nearly scored his second of the day, but he was denied by Forster after a great pass from Mateo Kovacic.

Mount was next to try and score another, however his shot was deflected wide of the post.

Loftus-Cheek soon saw his header saved by the goalkeeper, with the Blues dominating as they approached halftime.

The referee soon blew for the break, with Chelsea 4-0 up.

At the start of the second half, Christian Pulisic came on for Havertz.

Chelsea continued their dominance as Werner scored the fifth in the 49th minute!

N'Golo Kante was played through by Alonso and tried to chip Forster, but he was only able to palm into the path of the German to score his second of the game.

Southampton had a chance of their own soon after, but Edouard Mendy was there to save from Che Adams from close range.

Despite this, Mount made it 6-0 just a few minutes later!

Alonso had so much space on the left and sent a low ball in, Pulisic's attempt was saved and so was Werner's, but Mount was there to score a tap in to make it six.

Reece James was the next substitute to be brought on, and he replaced Thiago Silva at the back for the Blues.

The Saints tried to work their way back into the match, but Chelsea's defence remained solid as they held onto the lead.

Mount was the final change for the Blues, with Hakim Ziyech replacing him in the attack.

Despite the six goal advantage, Thomas Tuchel's side were still keen to score another as they approached the final 15 minutes or so.

Alonso was close to scoring a second but his effort went narrowly wide of the post.

The tempo of the game slowed down as the Blues approached another three points.

Ziyech looked to get in on the action but his effort was low and wide.

Full time soon came for Chelsea and they were able to travel back home to west London with all three points.

