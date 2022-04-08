Southampton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at St Mary's.

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost the last two matches - Brentford and Real Madrid - and will be hoping to end their losing streak against the Saints at the weekend.

It's been a torrid time for their defenders who have conceded seven goals in two games. Southampton haven't won any of their last four in the league, with their last win coming on February 25 at home to Norwich City.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Southampton versus Chelsea on Saturday 9 April:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network or on NBCSports.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube