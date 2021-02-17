NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Southampton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the St Mary's Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his opening six matches in charge of the Blues after another win against Newcastle United on Monday night, which saw them climb into the top four for the first time during his tenure. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Southampton versus Chelsea on Saturday 20 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT app. 

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Full list of officials here.

Southampton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

