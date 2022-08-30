Southampton vs Chelsea: Match Prediction

Chelsea come into the game off the back of their 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday. They will be without midfielder Conor Gallagher, who was sent off in the 28th minute.

Thomas Tuchel will return to the touchline following his dismissal at Stamford Bridge when he had an altercation with Antonio Conte.

Realistically, this is a must-win game for the Blues but it will not be an easy game by any means.

The home team beat the Foxes 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Leeds United to get them their four points.

Chelsea are likely to dominate in terms of possession and chances. It is just what the opposition can do when they do get the ball in front of Edouard Mendy and whether they can capitalise or not.

If Thomas Tuchel's side can get an early game then that would be a massive advantage, although Southampton have come back from behind against Leeds and Leicester this season.

You would expect an away win here but crazier things have happened and if the Saints play how they have at times this campaign, then there could be a shock.

Match Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella,

Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Southampton Team

Gavin Bazunu,



Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud,

James Ward-Prowse, Roméo Lavia,

Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi,

Che Adams.

