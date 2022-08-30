Southampton vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

Today, Chelsea play Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton side at St Mary's Stadium.

The Saints have had an alright start to the season. Winning one game, drawing one and losing two.

However, if they beat Thomas Tuchel's side tonight, they will go level on points with the Blues, potentially above them depending on the goal difference.

Even though Chelsea beat Leicester City with 10 men last weekend, there are still some serious questions that Tuchel needs to answer.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Kalidou Koulibaly is set to return to the starting lineup today after missing the previous game due to the red card he picked up against Leeds.

However, Conor Gallagher will miss tonight's game and there are early reports that Reece James is out due to an illness.

With all that in mind, here is where you can watch tonight's Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 19:45pm BST, 30th August.

United States of America

Eastern time 15:45pm ET, 30th August.

Pacific time: 12:45pm PT, 30th August.

Central time: 14:45pm CT, 30th August.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

If you're watching the game in the UK, the game will be available on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App.

If you are watching in the USA, you will be able to watch the game on Peacock.

