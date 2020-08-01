Stat Attack: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The Blues will be looking to add some silverware to a superb first season under Lampard, to add to a fourth place finish which secured Champions League football for next season.

Arsenal will be looking to win the competition to qualify for Europa league football next season, and build on their momentum gained under Mikel Arteta in the late stages of the Premier league season.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the 139th FA Cup Final:

Head-to-Head

Arsenal have won both of their previous FA Cup finals against Chelsea: 2-0 in 2002 and 2-1 in 2017.

However, Chelsea have won their other two meetings in major finals, by 2-1 in the 2007 League Cup and 4-1 in last year's Europa League showpiece.

Chelsea's only win in their past nine FA Cup clashes with the Gunners came in the 2009 semi-final.

Arsenal

Arsenal have reached the FA Cup final a record 21 times and have also won the competition 13 times - more than any other side. They have featured in 15% of all FA Cup finals.

The Gunners have not lost an FA Cup final at Wembley since a 1-0 defeat by West Ham in 1980.

Arsenal finished outside the Premier League's top six this season for the first time in 25 years.

They've failed to score in only one of their past 31 FA Cup matches.

Chelsea

This is Chelsea's 14th FA Cup final; only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) have reached more.

They have lost only one of their past 15 FA Cup matches.

Since his FA Cup debut in 2013, Olivier Giroud has scored 16 goals in the competition - second only to Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

The Frenchman is aiming to become just the second player to score for and against a specific side (Arsenal) in separate FA Cup finals. Frank Stapleton netted for Arsenal against Manchester United in the 1979 final, and then for the Red Devils in the 1983 final versus Brighton.

