Stat Attack: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The Blues will be looking to add some silverware to a superb first season under Lampard, to add to a fourth place finish which secured Champions League football for next season.

Arsenal will be looking to win the competition to qualify for Europa league football next season, and build on their momentum gained under Mikel Arteta in the late stages of the Premier league season.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the 139th FA Cup Final:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Arsenal have won both of their previous FA Cup finals against Chelsea: 2-0 in 2002 and 2-1 in 2017.
arsenal-v-chelsea-the-emirates-fa-cup-final (1)
  • However, Chelsea have won their other two meetings in major finals, by 2-1 in the 2007 League Cup and 4-1 in last year's Europa League showpiece.
  • Chelsea's only win in their past nine FA Cup clashes with the Gunners came in the 2009 semi-final.

----------

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have reached the FA Cup final a record 21 times and have also won the competition 13 times - more than any other side. They have featured in 15% of all FA Cup finals.
  • The Gunners have not lost an FA Cup final at Wembley since a 1-0 defeat by West Ham in 1980.
  • Arsenal finished outside the Premier League's top six this season for the first time in 25 years.
  • They've failed to score in only one of their past 31 FA Cup matches.

----------

Chelsea

  • This is Chelsea's 14th FA Cup final; only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) have reached more.
  • They have lost only one of their past 15 FA Cup matches.
  • Since his FA Cup debut in 2013, Olivier Giroud has scored 16 goals in the competition - second only to Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.
  • The Frenchman is aiming to become just the second player to score for and against a specific side (Arsenal) in separate FA Cup finals. Frank Stapleton netted for Arsenal against Manchester United in the 1979 final, and then for the Red Devils in the 1983 final versus Brighton.

----------

Frank Lampard tips Willian to continue 'being fantastic' against Arsenal in FA Cup final

Frank Lampard expects Willian to show what he's capable of during Chelsea's FA Cup final clash against Arsenal.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium.

Matt Debono

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup Final

Frank Lampard's Chelsea return to Wembley to face Arsenal in the FA Cup Final on Saturday evening, looking to secure their first silverware of the Lampard managerial era, and round off a successful season.

Ben Davies

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: N'Golo Kante to return, Olivier Giroud to lead the line

Chelsea travel across London on Saturday to face Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup final at Wembley.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup on Saturday 1st August and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Wembley.

Matt Debono

Chelsea haven't looked to target 'weak link' David Luiz against Arsenal, insists Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea haven't looked to target David Luiz ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will deliver message to Chelsea squad ahead of FA Cup final against Arsenal

Frank Lampard will give a message to his Chelsea side ahead of their FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Selecting Chelsea team to face Arsenal will be difficult

Frank Lampard has admitted it will be a difficult decision when deciding his Chelsea team that will face Arsenal at Wembley in the Heads Up FA Cup final on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea team news: Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of FA Cup final; Willian and N'Golo Kante in squad

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of the Heads Up FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea latest: Blues 'happy to wait' to land German international

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz but are happy to wait to sign him until their Europa League campaign has ended.

Matt Debono