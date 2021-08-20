Stat Attack: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side convincingly won their opening game of the new season last weekend against Crystal Palace with a 3-0 victory. While Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat to fellow London counterparts Brentford.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League opener:



Head-to-Head

Arsenal can win four successive matches against Chelsea in all competitions for the first time since 2004.

The Gunners' back-to-back Premier League victories in this fixture last season followed a run of two wins in 17 meetings.

Chelsea have only won three of their past 14 games against Arsenal in all competitions (D5, L6), losing the last three.

Arsenal

Arsenal could lose their opening two Premier League matches of a season for only the third time.

Nine defeats at the Emirates in all competitions last season was their most at home since also losing nine in 1929-30.

The Gunners have lost their opening home league fixture in five of the past 10 seasons.

Arsenal's defeat at Brentford means they have already equalled their total number of Premier League London derby defeats from 2020-21.

Nicolas Pepe has scored four of Arsenal's past five Premier League goals, including each of the last three.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost their opening Premier League away fixture in only three of the past 20 seasons.

The Blues can start their campaign with two clean sheets for the first time in 11 years.

Chelsea have kept 12 Premier League clean sheets under head coach Thomas Tuchel - three more than any other club since he joined the Blues.

They can equal the club top-flight record by winning five consecutive London derbies on the road.

