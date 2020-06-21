Stat Attack: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Aston Villa in their first game since the Premier League restart.

Villa welcome Chelsea to the Midlands whilst sitting in 19th spot in the league, whilst the Blues occupy fourth place.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Premier League meeting:

----------

Head-to-Head

Aston Villa have lost nine of the past 10 league meetings, winning the other at home in March 2014.

Chelsea's current five-match winning league streak against Villa is their best in this fixture.

This is the 50th Premier League fixture between the clubs. Chelsea lead by 25 wins to Villa's 12, with 12 draws.

----------

Aston Villa

Dean Smith's side have taken just two points from their last 21 games against the established top-six Premier League sides since beating Spurs away in April 2015.

Villa's midweek draw against Sheffield United ended a run of four straight league defeats.

They can keep consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time since goalless home draws against Sunderland and Crystal Palace in December 2014 and January 2015.

A win on Sunday would ensure Villa become just the second team in top-flight history to win a match on all seven days of the week within a season, emulating Tottenham in 1986-87.

Their only victory in the past eight league fixtures came at home to Watford on 21 January.

----------

Chelsea

Chelsea haven't won any of their four Premier League away games in 2020 (D3, L1), having won seven of the previous nine.

The Blues have not won a Premier League match outside of London since beating Watford on 2 November.

They could register successive Premier League victories for only the second time this season. They won six in a row between September and November.

Frank Lampard' side have conceded 39 league goals in the current campaign, as many as in the whole of 2018-19.

Chelsea are vying to keep consecutive league clean sheets for the first time this season.

Lampard only won on four of his 16 Premier League visits to Villa Park as a player (D8, L4). He scored twice in a 2-1 victory on his last appearance there with Chelsea to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Olivier Giroud has scored eight goals in his last six games against Aston Villa in all competitions, all while playing for Arsenal.

Tammy Abraham scored 26 goals in 40 appearances on loan at Villa last season.

----------

Who do you think is coming out on top on Sunday - Aston Villa or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions below!

----------

