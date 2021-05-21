Stat Attack: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Villa Park.

It's the final day of the 2020/21 league season and everything is still to play for, for the Blues. A win will secure them a spot in the top four. Anything other than all three points will see them relying on results elsewhere to go in their favour.

Head-to-Head

The 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in December ended Aston Villa's six-match losing streak against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Villa have lost 10 of the past 12 league meetings, with their solitary victory during that period coming at home in March 2014.

Chelsea can register four successive away league wins in this fixture for only the second time, having done so between 1995 and 1999.

Aston Villa

Villa are guaranteed to end the season in 11th place, their highest finish in the Premier League since coming ninth in 2010-11.

Only Chelsea and Manchester City have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Villa's 15 this season.

Emiliano Martinez has equalled the club's Premier League record for most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a season. Brad Friedel also kept 15 in 2009-10.

Aston Villa have failed to win their final league match in any of their past six top-flight campaigns since beating Liverpool 1-0 a decade ago (D2, L4).

Ollie Watkins has scored eight Premier League goals against established top-six opposition in 2020-21, two more than any other player.

He needs one goal to become the first Englishman to score 15 times in a Premier League season for Villa, surpassing Julian Joachim's record from 1998-99.

Chelsea

Chelsea will guarantee a place in next season's Champions League if they win or match Liverpool and Leicester's results. If Chelsea lose by three goals, Leicester would overtake them with a draw.

Their only defeat on the final day of a Premier League season in the past nine years was by 3-0 at Newcastle United in 2017-18.

The Blues have earned 38 points from their 18 league matches under Thomas Tuchel (W11, D5, L2). They took 29 points from 19 games under Frank Lampard.

Since Tuchel's first match in charge, only Manchester City have earned more points than Chelsea.

They are unbeaten in their 12 away matches in all competitions under the German, only conceding five goals (W9, D3).

Edouard Mendy could become the only Chelsea goalkeeper other than Petr Cech to keep more than 16 Premier League clean sheets in a season.

Olivier Giroud has a career-high 10 competitive goals versus Aston Villa, scoring in each of his past eight appearances against them.

