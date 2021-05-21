Sports Illustrated home
Stat Attack: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Villa Park.

It's the final day of the 2020/21 league season and everything is still to play for, for the Blues. A win will secure them a spot in the top four. Anything other than all three points will see them relying on results elsewhere to go in their favour.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League clash:

Head-to-Head

  • The 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in December ended Aston Villa's six-match losing streak against Chelsea in the Premier League.
  • Villa have lost 10 of the past 12 league meetings, with their solitary victory during that period coming at home in March 2014.
  • Chelsea can register four successive away league wins in this fixture for only the second time, having done so between 1995 and 1999.

Aston Villa

  • Villa are guaranteed to end the season in 11th place, their highest finish in the Premier League since coming ninth in 2010-11.
  • Only Chelsea and Manchester City have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Villa's 15 this season.
  • Emiliano Martinez has equalled the club's Premier League record for most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a season. Brad Friedel also kept 15 in 2009-10.
  • Aston Villa have failed to win their final league match in any of their past six top-flight campaigns since beating Liverpool 1-0 a decade ago (D2, L4).
  • Ollie Watkins has scored eight Premier League goals against established top-six opposition in 2020-21, two more than any other player.
  • He needs one goal to become the first Englishman to score 15 times in a Premier League season for Villa, surpassing Julian Joachim's record from 1998-99.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea will guarantee a place in next season's Champions League if they win or match Liverpool and Leicester's results. If Chelsea lose by three goals, Leicester would overtake them with a draw.
  • Their only defeat on the final day of a Premier League season in the past nine years was by 3-0 at Newcastle United in 2017-18.
  • The Blues have earned 38 points from their 18 league matches under Thomas Tuchel (W11, D5, L2). They took 29 points from 19 games under Frank Lampard.
  • Since Tuchel's first match in charge, only Manchester City have earned more points than Chelsea.
  • They are unbeaten in their 12 away matches in all competitions under the German, only conceding five goals (W9, D3).
  • Edouard Mendy could become the only Chelsea goalkeeper other than Petr Cech to keep more than 16 Premier League clean sheets in a season.
  • Olivier Giroud has a career-high 10 competitive goals versus Aston Villa, scoring in each of his past eight appearances against them.

