Stat Attack: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

December 26, 2021
Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day at Villa Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side will want to claim their first league win in three games following two successive draws against Everton and Wolves. 

The hosts will be without boss Steven Gerrard on the touchline after he tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League encounter:

Head-to-Head

  • Aston Villa can win back-to-back home league games against Chelsea for the first time in 17 years following their 2-1 triumph last season. However, that is Villa's only victory in the past nine Premier League meetings.
  • The Blues have won on five of their past seven league visits to Villa Park.

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in all five league meetings on Boxing Day, most recently drawing 4-4 at Stamford Bridge in 2007.

Aston Villa

  • Villa have amassed 12 points in six matches under head coach Steven Gerrard - two more than in their opening 11 league games under Dean Smith.
  • They have won three successive Boxing Day fixtures, their longest run since five victories in a row between 1908 and 1913.
  • Aston Villa have lost 20 Premier League fixtures in 2021. Only Newcastle United and Southampton, with 21 defeats each, have fared worse.
  • They have lost all five games this season versus teams in the top five of the table.
  • Ollie Watkins has scored three goals and assisted one in six Premier League appearances under Gerrard.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea could go three league games without a win for the first time under head coach Thomas Tuchel.
  • They have won just twice in six Premier League fixtures (D3, L1) and are six points behind leaders Manchester City.
  • The Blues can lose three successive Boxing Day fixtures for the first time since 1914.
  • They have not lost a Boxing Day league game outside of London since a 2-0 defeat at Notts County in 1991.
  • Chelsea had dropped seven points from winning positions in their past eight Premier League games.
  • Six of the 12 Premier League goals conceded by Chelsea this season have come via a set-piece.

