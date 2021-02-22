Stat Attack: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea make the trip to Romania to face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues will be looking to record a huge result in the first leg, in order to try and make progression in Europe after a slip up at the weekend against Southampton in the Premier League.

Atletico are the La Liga leaders, but a recent dip in form will need to be corrected by Diego Simeone's side in order to take an advantage away from the first leg.

Previous meetings

• All seven of the clubs' previous fixtures have come since 2009 and there has been nothing between them overall, with two victories and 11 goals scored apiece.

• Atlético and Chelsea were paired together in the 2017/18 group stage, the English club winning 2-1 in Spain before a 1-1 draw in London. An Antoine Griezmann penalty (40) was overturned by Chelsea's Álvaro Morata (60) and Michy Batshuayi (90+3) in Spain before Stefan Savić's 75th-minute own goal cancelled out Saúl Ñíguez's 56th-minute opener in London.

• The teams had previously met in the 2013/14 semi-finals, when the first game in Spain finished goalless.

• The following week at Stamford Bridge, José Mourinho's Chelsea looked on course for the final when Fernando Torres, who had two spells at Atlético, gave them a 36th-minute lead. However, Adrián López levelled a minute before half-time, then Diego Costa (60pen) – who joined Chelsea three months later – and Arda Turan (72) gave the visitors victory.

• These sides also met in the 2012 UEFA Super Cup when Radamel Falcao's first-half hat-trick earned Atlético a 4-1 success in Monaco and their second triumph in the competition in three years. Gary Cahill got Chelsea's consolation after Miranda had made it 4-0 on the hour.

• The teams' other meetings came in the 2009/10 UEFA Champions League group stage when Chelsea collected four points from their Spanish rivals to finish top of Group D. Atlético came third and transferred to the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa League, which they eventually won, beating Chelsea's local rivals Fulham in the final.

Atlético Madrid



• Third in Spain in 2019/20, this is Atlético's 11th UEFA Champions League campaign and eighth in a row; they are in the knockout stages for the ninth time.

• Last season, Diego Simeone's side finished second in their section behind Juventus, picking up ten points. Atlético then ousted holders Liverpool in impressive style in the round of 16 (1-0 h, 3-2 a aet) but came up short against Leipzig in the quarter-finals in Lisbon, going down 2-1.

• Atlético have lost only seven of their last 37 European matches (W21 D9), although four of those defeats have come in their last 12.

• That 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Matchday 2 in 2017/18 is Atlético's only defeat in the last 29 European games in their own stadium (W22 D6).

• Atlético have won five of their seven round of 16 ties. Last season's first-leg win against Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in home UEFA Champions League knockout matches to 14 (W9 D5), since a 3-2 loss to Ajax in the 1996/97 quarter-final second leg that sealed a 4-3 aggregate defeat.

Chelsea

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• Last season Lampard's side recovered from a Matchday 1 defeat at home to Valencia (0-1) to progress as Group H runners-up with 11 points, finishing behind the Spanish side on head-to-head record, before losing to eventual champions Bayern (0-3 h, 1-4 a) in the last 16.

• Chelsea's record in the round of 16 is W8 L6. They have lost their last four contests at this stage.

• The loss in Munich in last season's round of 16 second leg is Chelsea's only defeat in 14 European away matches (W10 D3).

• Despite their four victories this season, the Blues have won only five of their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L2).

• European champions in 2012 having been runners-up four years earlier, Chelsea have now won their UEFA Champions League group 12 times, although they were runners-up in their section on each of their previous two participations before this season.

• Last season's home loss to Valencia was one of only four defeats in the Blues' last 26 matches against Spanish opponents, home and away (W8 D14). They drew 2-2 at Valencia last season, the Matchday 5 win at Sevilla making it one defeat in their last 13 matches away to Liga clubs (W4 D8).

• However, the victory in Seville was only Chelsea's second success in their last 12 fixtures against Liga clubs, home and away (D6 L4), the other that 2017 win at Atlético.

• Chelsea have played 11 two-legged knockout ties against Spanish clubs (W4 L7), most recently in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 when they lost 3-0 at Barcelona in the second leg to go down 4-1 overall.

